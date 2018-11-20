Listen : 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Jon Arias and Andy North.

*(9) Number of previous meetings between Stanford and Wisconsin. In the last game between the two programs, the Cardinal defeated the Badgers, 95-78, in the 1994.

*(17) Points scored off the bench by junior guard Brevin Pritzl (5-for-5 from the field) during Wisconsin's win over Houston Baptist.

*(22.7) Average points per game (leads the Pac-12) by sophomore KZ Okpala, the Pac-12 Player of the Week.

*(2014) The year Wisconsin won the Battle 4 Atlantis Title. UW defeated Oklahoma, 69-56, in the title game.

*(2015) That's the class of 2015, where Wisconsin and Stanford battled for then-four-star prospect Josh Sharma. The senior earned his first career start in season opener.