Preview: Stanford up first for Badgers in Battle 4 Atlantis
Wisconsin (3-0, 0-0) vs. Stanford (2-1, 0-0) Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinal
Game: Nov. 21, 2018 at Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas
Time: 1:30 PM (Wednesday)
Watch: ESPN
Listen: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Jon Arias and Andy North.
Follow Online: The Badgers' Den
Twitter: @Badger_Blitz, @McNamaraRivals, @JohnVeldhuis and @tamiramadsen
Pre-Game Notes:
*(9) Number of previous meetings between Stanford and Wisconsin. In the last game between the two programs, the Cardinal defeated the Badgers, 95-78, in the 1994.
*(17) Points scored off the bench by junior guard Brevin Pritzl (5-for-5 from the field) during Wisconsin's win over Houston Baptist.
*(22.7) Average points per game (leads the Pac-12) by sophomore KZ Okpala, the Pac-12 Player of the Week.
*(2014) The year Wisconsin won the Battle 4 Atlantis Title. UW defeated Oklahoma, 69-56, in the title game.
*(2015) That's the class of 2015, where Wisconsin and Stanford battled for then-four-star prospect Josh Sharma. The senior earned his first career start in season opener.
|Position
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
PG
|
D'Mitrik Trice (SO)
|
6-0/187
|
18.3
|
3.7
|
2.7
|
SG
|
Brad Davison (SO)
|
6-3/205
|
11.7
|
4.0
|
2.3
|
SF
|
Khalil Iverson (SR)
|
6-5/217
|
5.7
|
4.7
|
1.7
|
PF
|
Nathan Reuvers (SO)
|
6-10/215
|
7.7
|
1.7
|
1.0
|
C
|
Ethan Happ (SR)
|
6-10/237
|
18.3
|
12.0
|
7.7
Wisconsin ✈️➡️ Paradise Island— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) November 20, 2018
"Badgers take on Bahamas, baby!"
Kobe King and the boys have arrived#Battle4Atlantis // #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/tHkUcDdzKw
|Position
|Xavier
|HT/WT
|Pts
|Reb.
|
PG
|
Daejon Davis (SO)
|
6-3/185
|
10.7
|
6.0
|
SG
|
Cormac Ryan (FR)
|
6-5/190
|
14.7
|
4.7
|
SF
|
KZ Okpala (SO)
|
6-9/215
|
22.7
|
7.3
|
PF
|
Oscar Da Silva (SO)
|
6-9/225
|
7.0
|
8.0
|
C
|
Josh Sharma (SR)
|
7-0/230
|
5.7
|
2.7
2018 Battle 4 Atlantis: Schedule, scores (all times EST)
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Game 1: Florida vs. Oklahoma, 12 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: No. 25 Wisconsin vs. Stanford, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 3: Butler vs. Dayton, 7 p.m., ESPN3 or ESPNews
Game 4: No. 4 Virginia vs. Middle Tennessee State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 22
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Game 8: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Friday, Nov. 23
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 11:30 a.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 10 (Championship): Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 7 p.m., ESPNU or ESPN3 or ESPNews
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU