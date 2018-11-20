Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-20 19:30:11 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: Stanford up first for Badgers in Battle 4 Atlantis

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin (3-0, 0-0) vs. Stanford (2-1, 0-0) Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinal

Game: Nov. 21, 2018 at Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas

Time: 1:30 PM (Wednesday)

Watch: ESPN

Listen: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Jon Arias and Andy North.

Follow Online: The Badgers' Den

Twitter: @Badger_Blitz, @McNamaraRivals, @JohnVeldhuis and @tamiramadsen

Ukp5hy6gnedujttkodb4
Khalil Iverson
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

Pre-Game Notes:

*(9) Number of previous meetings between Stanford and Wisconsin. In the last game between the two programs, the Cardinal defeated the Badgers, 95-78, in the 1994.

*(17) Points scored off the bench by junior guard Brevin Pritzl (5-for-5 from the field) during Wisconsin's win over Houston Baptist.

*(22.7) Average points per game (leads the Pac-12) by sophomore KZ Okpala, the Pac-12 Player of the Week.

*(2014) The year Wisconsin won the Battle 4 Atlantis Title. UW defeated Oklahoma, 69-56, in the title game.

*(2015) That's the class of 2015, where Wisconsin and Stanford battled for then-four-star prospect Josh Sharma. The senior earned his first career start in season opener.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

18.3

3.7

2.7

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

11.7

4.0

2.3

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

5.7

4.7

1.7

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

7.7

1.7

1.0

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

18.3

12.0

7.7
Projected Starting Five (Stanford)
Position Xavier HT/WT Pts Reb.

PG

Daejon Davis (SO)

6-3/185

10.7

6.0

SG

Cormac Ryan (FR)

6-5/190

14.7

4.7

SF

KZ Okpala (SO)

6-9/215

22.7

7.3

PF

Oscar Da Silva (SO)

6-9/225

7.0

8.0

C

Josh Sharma (SR)

7-0/230

5.7

2.7

2018 Battle 4 Atlantis: Schedule, scores (all times EST) 

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Game 1: Florida vs. Oklahoma, 12 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: No. 25 Wisconsin vs. Stanford, 2:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 3: Butler vs. Dayton, 7 p.m., ESPN3 or ESPNews

Game 4: No. 4 Virginia vs. Middle Tennessee State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 22

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Game 8: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Friday, Nov. 23

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 11:30 a.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 10 (Championship): Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 7 p.m., ESPNU or ESPN3 or ESPNews

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}