Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-22 07:22:55 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Preview: Oklahoma up next in semifinal action at Battle 4 Atlantis

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin (4-0, 0-0) vs. Oklahoma (4-0, 0-0) Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal

Game: Nov. 22, 2018 at Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas

Time: 12:30 PM (Thursday)

Watch: ESPN

Listen: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Jon Arias and Andy North.

Follow Online: The Badgers' Den

Twitter: @Badger_Blitz, @McNamaraRivals, @JohnVeldhuis and @tamiramadsen

C3xullh3kxpkluh7krre
Brad Davison
AP Photos

Pre-game notes

*(0) Number of losses Wisconsin (4-0) now has all-time in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

*(9) Blocks recorded by sophomore Nathan Reuvers against Stanford. He now holds Wisconsin's single-game record along with Brad Sellers, who blocked nine shots in a game against Toledo on Nov. 29, 1982.

(21.5) Points per game by Oklahoma's leading scorer, senior shooting guard Christian James.

*(45) Stanford's point total in a loss to Wisconsin Wednesday, its lowest since a 59-45 loss to Villanova in 2015.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

17.8

3.5

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

12.3

3.5

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

5.5

6.5

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

7.8

2.5

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

17.8

12.0
Projected Starting Five (Oklahoma)
Position Xavier HT/WT Pts Reb.

PG

Aaron Calixte (GR-TR)

5-11/179

11.0

2.3

SG

Christian James (SR)

6-4/213

21.5

4.5

SF

Kristian Doolittle (JR)

6-7/232

6.3

7.8

PF

Brady Manek (SO)

6-9/222

11.5

11.0

C

Jamuni McNeace (SR)

6-10/215

8.0

6.3

2018 Battle 4 Atlantis: Schedule, scores (all times EST)

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Game 1: Oklahoma 65, Florida 60

Game 2: No. 25 Wisconsin 62, Stanford 46

Game 3: Dayton 69, Butler 64

Game 4: No. 4 Virginia 74, Middle Tennessee 52

Thursday, Nov. 22

Game 5: No. 25 Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma, 1:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 6: Dayton vs. Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 7: Florida vs. Stanford, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Game 8: Butler vs. Middle Tennessee, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU

Friday, Nov. 23

Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 11:30 a.m., ESPN or ESPN2

Game 10 (Championship): Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2 p.m., ESPN

Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 7 p.m., ESPNU or ESPN3 or ESPNews

Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}