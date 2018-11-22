Preview: Oklahoma up next in semifinal action at Battle 4 Atlantis
Wisconsin (4-0, 0-0) vs. Oklahoma (4-0, 0-0) Battle 4 Atlantis semifinal
Game: Nov. 22, 2018 at Imperial Arena in Paradise Island, Bahamas
Time: 12:30 PM (Thursday)
Watch: ESPN
Listen: 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Jon Arias and Andy North.
Pre-game notes
*(0) Number of losses Wisconsin (4-0) now has all-time in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
*(9) Blocks recorded by sophomore Nathan Reuvers against Stanford. He now holds Wisconsin's single-game record along with Brad Sellers, who blocked nine shots in a game against Toledo on Nov. 29, 1982.
(21.5) Points per game by Oklahoma's leading scorer, senior shooting guard Christian James.
*(45) Stanford's point total in a loss to Wisconsin Wednesday, its lowest since a 59-45 loss to Villanova in 2015.
|Position
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|
PG
|
D'Mitrik Trice (SO)
|
6-0/187
|
17.8
|
3.5
|
SG
|
Brad Davison (SO)
|
6-3/205
|
12.3
|
3.5
|
SF
|
Khalil Iverson (SR)
|
6-5/217
|
5.5
|
6.5
|
PF
|
Nathan Reuvers (SO)
|
6-10/215
|
7.8
|
2.5
|
C
|
Ethan Happ (SR)
|
6-10/237
|
17.8
|
12.0
|Position
|Xavier
|HT/WT
|Pts
|Reb.
|
PG
|
Aaron Calixte (GR-TR)
|
5-11/179
|
11.0
|
2.3
|
SG
|
Christian James (SR)
|
6-4/213
|
21.5
|
4.5
|
SF
|
Kristian Doolittle (JR)
|
6-7/232
|
6.3
|
7.8
|
PF
|
Brady Manek (SO)
|
6-9/222
|
11.5
|
11.0
|
C
|
Jamuni McNeace (SR)
|
6-10/215
|
8.0
|
6.3
2018 Battle 4 Atlantis: Schedule, scores (all times EST)
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Game 1: Oklahoma 65, Florida 60
Game 2: No. 25 Wisconsin 62, Stanford 46
Game 3: Dayton 69, Butler 64
Game 4: No. 4 Virginia 74, Middle Tennessee 52
Thursday, Nov. 22
Game 5: No. 25 Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma, 1:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 6: Dayton vs. Virginia, 4 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 7: Florida vs. Stanford, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Game 8: Butler vs. Middle Tennessee, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Friday, Nov. 23
Game 9: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 11:30 a.m., ESPN or ESPN2
Game 10 (Championship): Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 2 p.m., ESPN
Game 11: Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8, 7 p.m., ESPNU or ESPN3 or ESPNews
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU