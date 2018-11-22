Listen : 1310 AM and 101.5 FM, with Jon Arias and Andy North.

*(0) Number of losses Wisconsin (4-0) now has all-time in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

*(9) Blocks recorded by sophomore Nathan Reuvers against Stanford. He now holds Wisconsin's single-game record along with Brad Sellers, who blocked nine shots in a game against Toledo on Nov. 29, 1982.

(21.5) Points per game by Oklahoma's leading scorer, senior shooting guard Christian James.

*(45) Stanford's point total in a loss to Wisconsin Wednesday, its lowest since a 59-45 loss to Villanova in 2015.