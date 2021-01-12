No. 9 Wisconsin hits the road again for just the third time this season and first time since Christmas Day. After a thrilling double-overtime win over Indiana, the Badgers won't have a breather. Greg Gard's group heads into their toughest week, starting with a match-up against undefeated Michigan in Ann Arbor.

The No. 7 Wolverines have jumped out to a hot start and are coming off wins over Northwestern, which was ranked 23rd at the time, and then-No. 16 Minnesota.

UW is no stranger to playing the role of spoiler against Michigan. The 10-game win streak is the best run for the Wolverines since opening up the 2018-19 season 17-0 before falling to Wisconsin at the Kohl Center. Currently sitting third in the Big Ten, the Badgers have a chance to put themselves in a tie with Iowa and Michigan atop the conference.

After losing a pair of leaders in seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske, Michigan has reloaded nicely with Mike Smith and Hunter Dickinson. Simpson had long been the one who ran the offense and developed nicely as a scorer over the years. Teske was a force in the middle, averaging 1.8 blocks per game a season ago.

Smith, a senior guard, has done an admirable job making up for the loss of Simpson. He is currently averaging 5.3 assists a game, good for second best in the Big Ten. Gard praised his ability to find people in the right spots and the seamless transition at that position.

Smith's backcourt partner, Eli Brooks, is an elite defender for the Wolverines. He will likely be tasked with trying to contain D'Mitrik Trice, who is averaging 19.2 points and shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc during conference play. Brooks, who missed the last meeting in February of 2019, was forced to watch as Trice went off for 28 points to lead Wisconsin to a road win.

For the Badgers, their biggest defensive task will be containing 7-foot-1 freshman Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson leads Michigan in scoring, rebounding and blocks. His 18.0 points per game is seventh best in the Big Ten and he is currently swatting away 1.4 attempts per game. Remarkably, Dickinson is shooting 73 percent from the floor, best in the Big Ten, on 73 of 100 shooting for the season.

Dickinson and Smith round out the starting lineup, along with the experience of Brooks, Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner. Livers and Wagner are both averaging double figures and are the second and third leading scorers, respectively.

Tuesday night will be the 169th meeting between the two schools and marks the first time the two programs will both be in the top 10 for the game. Michigan leads the all time series, 95-73, and is 58-23 at home against UW.