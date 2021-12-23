Preview: No. 24 Wisconsin hosts George Mason in non-conference clash

After jumping through scheduling hurdles this week, Wisconsin is set to host mid-major foe George Mason. In swapping opponents, the Badgers are receiving a much tougher test and a potential resume booster come March. For context, the Patriots throttled Morgan State, 90-53, earlier in the season.

For a matchup that was put together on short notice, UW was able to find a quality program. George Mason may be just 7-5 but it has road wins over Maryland and Georgia under its belt.

“I don’t see any easy ones coming in the Big Ten and this will be another one to get us ready,” head coach Greg Gard told reporters. “We learn from it, regardless of what the outcome is. They are going to challenge us in a lot of ways, and I think they do some good things defensively.”

Kim English's squad is led by forward Josh Oduro, who averages 17.4 points per game. That is tops among four Patriots who average double figures. Oduro has finished with 20 or more points in six contests this season and has scored at least eight points every outing. In a win over Georgia, the junior scored 20 points, snagged 11 rebounds and blocked six shots.

The duo of D'Shawn Schwartz and DeVon Cooper are names to watch as well. Schwartz (14.6) and Cooper (13.2) are the second and third leading scorers, respectively, for George Mason and both are not afraid to let it fly from beyond the arc. Cooper has shot at least five threes in all but one game and is making them at a clip of 39.0 percent. Schwartz is hoisting up nearly seven threes a game and hitting 37.3 percent of them.

For Wisconsin, the group is happy to have their full roster back. Most importantly, UW welcomes back star Johnny Davis after he was sidelined last week against Nicholls State due to an illness. Davis is averaging 20.9 points per contest during this young season and without him, UW nearly dropped a home tilt with the Colonels.

“It was crowded at practice,” Gard said. “I had to take attendance because I couldn’t believe they were all here.”

During the Thursday night showdown, look for Gard to continue to fine tune his rotation in order to find what works. It will also be important to see what Jahcobi Neath can consistently bring. Neath showed flashes filling in for Davis in the starting lineup as he nailed open jumpers and created second opportunities en route to a solid seven point, six rebound, two assist performance.

Thursday will be the first meeting between Wisconsin and George Mason. The Badgers are 11-8 all-time against teams from the Atlantic 10 conference.