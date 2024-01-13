Listen: 1310 WIBA AM and 101.5 FM (Matt Lepay and Brian Butch on the call); stream online on iHeartRadio

The Badgers will look to continue their bounce-back campaign against Northwestern, a team they lost to twice last season by five points combined.

The Wildcats are tied for second in the Big Ten, sitting just behind Wisconsin, yet their performance this season has been choppy.

They beat top-ranked Purdue back in early December, then lost to Chicago State two weeks later — the same team Wisconsin later beat by 27 points. In their last three games, all against Big Ten opponents, they were first blown out by Illinois, then rebounded with wins over Michigan State and Penn State.

The key to their victories in the past two games has been the continued emergence of junior guard Brooks Barnhizer. He’s scored a combined 39 points in his last two games on 65% shooting, including a career-high 23 points against the Nittany Lions.

Yet Barnhizer also turned the ball over six times in the last two games, a weakness which Wisconsin’s perimeter defenders will surely look to exploit.

Another pleasant surprise in the Northwestern backcourt has been Ty Berry, whose superb shooting has added another dimension to the Wildcats’ offense. He’s averaging 12.1 points on an impressive 45.7% shooting from 3.

Through four Big Ten games, Wildcats are shooting an absurd 47.9% from beyond the arc, and Berry deserves most of the credit.

Alongside Barnhizer and Berry is one of the Big Ten’s best combo guards in Boo Buie, who’s currently top-six in the Big Ten in both points (18.1) and assists per game (5.1). He also leads the Wildcats in usage rate by a wide margin, at 28.2%.

Regardless of Northwestern’s other emerging pieces, their success is almost entirely in the hands of Buie.