-- No. 13 Nebraska pulled off a huge upset in Big Ten tournament play on Thursday afternoon with a 69-61 win over No. 5 Maryland. The Cornhuskers managed to hold Maryland to just 36 percent shooting from the floor, and held All-Big Ten forward Bruno Fernando to just three points in the game.

-- The win was made all the more impressive by Nebraska's relatively thing bench. The Cornhuskers have lost several key players to injuries or suspensions this season, most recently guard Amir Harris, and went in to the tournament with just six healthy scholarship players and two walk-ons available to play in games.

-- The Badgers will be looking to duplicate the 62-51 win over Nebraska that they pulled off at the end of January - their only matchup with the Cornhuskers this season during the regular season. Brad Davison led the Badgers with 13 points against the Cornhuskers in that game, with Ethan Happ and Nate Reuvers each chipping in 10 points as well.



-- The Badgers held Nebraska to just 28 percent shooting from the floor in their matchup at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Badgers rode some hot 3-point shooting to their win, hitting on nine of their 23 shots from behind the arc in the game.

-- With Nebraska playing short-handed in the tournament the Badgers will have a chance to use their depth to their advantage. Look for the likes of Brevin Pritzl and Kobe King to get some minutes off of the bench to try and give the Badgers a lift on the offensive end and keep the UW starters fresh for the end of the game when Nebraska's starters might be a little more worn down at the end of their third game in as many days.