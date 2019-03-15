Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-15 06:06:48 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Preview: Badgers will take on upstart Nebraska in Big Ten Tournament

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

No. 4 Wisconsin vs. No. 13 Nebraska

Game: March 15, 2019 at the United Center (Chicago, Ill.)

Time: Approximately 1:50 PM CT (Friday)

Watch: BTN

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Follow Online: The Badgers' Den

Twitter: @Badger_Blitz, @McNamaraRivals, @JohnVeldhuis

Pre-Game Notes

-- No. 13 Nebraska pulled off a huge upset in Big Ten tournament play on Thursday afternoon with a 69-61 win over No. 5 Maryland. The Cornhuskers managed to hold Maryland to just 36 percent shooting from the floor, and held All-Big Ten forward Bruno Fernando to just three points in the game.

-- The win was made all the more impressive by Nebraska's relatively thing bench. The Cornhuskers have lost several key players to injuries or suspensions this season, most recently guard Amir Harris, and went in to the tournament with just six healthy scholarship players and two walk-ons available to play in games.

-- The Badgers will be looking to duplicate the 62-51 win over Nebraska that they pulled off at the end of January - their only matchup with the Cornhuskers this season during the regular season. Brad Davison led the Badgers with 13 points against the Cornhuskers in that game, with Ethan Happ and Nate Reuvers each chipping in 10 points as well.

-- The Badgers held Nebraska to just 28 percent shooting from the floor in their matchup at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Badgers rode some hot 3-point shooting to their win, hitting on nine of their 23 shots from behind the arc in the game.

-- With Nebraska playing short-handed in the tournament the Badgers will have a chance to use their depth to their advantage. Look for the likes of Brevin Pritzl and Kobe King to get some minutes off of the bench to try and give the Badgers a lift on the offensive end and keep the UW starters fresh for the end of the game when Nebraska's starters might be a little more worn down at the end of their third game in as many days.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

11.9

2.8

2.5

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

10.3

3.3

1.9

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

6.4

4.6

0.9

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

7.9

3.9

0.9

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

17.8

10.4

4.7
Projected Starting Five (Nebraska)
Position Player HT/WT Pts Reb. Ast.

G

Glynn Watson Jr. (SR)

6-0/180

13.0

4.0

3.0

G

James Palmer (SR)

6-6/207

19.6

4.2

3.0

G

Thorir Thorbjarnarson (SO)

6-6/206

1.6

2.0

1.0

F

Isaiah Roby (JR)

6-6/230

11.4

7.1

1.9

F

Tanner Borchardt (SR)

6-8/250

2.9

4.2

0.4

WHO'S LEFT IN THE BIG TEN TOURNAMENT? 

Big Ten Tournament 
Round 1 Round 2 Quarterfinals Semifinals Finals


Ohio State 79

Indiana 75

No. 8 Ohio State


vs.


No. 1 Michigan State

Nebraska 68

Rutgers 61

Nebraska 69

Maryland 61

No. 13 Nebraska


vs.


No. 4 Wisconsin


Minnesota 77 Penn State 72

No. No. 7 Minnesota


vs.


No. 2 Purdue

Illinois 74

Northwestern 69

Iowa 83

Illinois 62

No. 6 Iowa


vs.


No. 3 Michigan

___________________________________________________

John Veldhuis covers Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @JohnVeldhuis.

