Wisconsin was able to stop their skid against Penn State last Tuesday night on their home court. It was an eventful night in the Kohl Center, with Tyler Wahl making his much-needed return, Connor Essegian usurping Jordan Davis in the starting five, and the Badgers debuting their black alternate jerseys.

Most importantly, Wisconsin got the win over a feisty Penn State squad. Steven Crowl enjoyed not having to face Trayce Jackson-Davis, logging a nice bounce-back performance with 21 points and 11 rebounds, his second double-double of the season. Essegian put together a solid first career start, scoring an efficient 10 points across 33 minutes.

Wahl wasn't show-stopping in his return (10 points on 3-of-10 shooting, five rebounds, two assists) but the forward's mere presence clearly gives the Badgers much more confidence. Wisconsin played with more cohesion then they did without Wahl in the lineup, looking calmer and overall more well-oiled than they did during their loosing streak.

Davis wasn't a starter, but he played 29 minutes and was a good spark off the bench for Greg Guard. He offered a couple of timely buckets and hauled in six rebounds, including the game-sealing board. Davis still wasn't very assertive, but it was a glue-guy kind of performance. He won't take over a game himself, but he's got just enough moxy to do the little things right that are so crucial in the thick of conference play.

After stopping their free fall in the Big Ten, the Badgers find themselves at fourth in the conference before their first tilt with Northwestern. The Wildcats, meanwhile, are in seventh after dropping their last two games.

Northwestern was forced to postpone their last two games after a Covid-19 outbreak within their program. The Big Ten acted quickly, though, rescheduling both games within January. Now, both teams are coming off a rather extended break that's unusual for this time of year in the meat of conference action.

Northwestern jumped out to a 10-2 start, including a one-point loss to a talented Auburn team in November. Much like Wisconsin, the Wildcats also started hot in the Big Ten, going 3-1 before consecutive losses to Rutgers and Michigan. In the midst of a conference loosing streak and coming off an unexpected break, Northwestern needs this one badly.

This Wildcats team has a legitimate chance to notch the program's first winning season since 2016-2017, and much of that is due to their defense. They can be suffocating at that end of the court, and they're allowing the lowest two-point shooting percentage in the nation at 41.5%.

Northwestern's upperclassmen-laden lineup also plays with great fundamentals. They take the ball away, and they don't cough it up often. They block significant amount of shots — their block percentage is 15.2%, 12th best in the nation according to KenPom. What they may lack in shooting ability is counteracted by these fundamentals and attention to detail.

Individually, senior point guard Boo Buie is someone to watch. He's a high-volume shooter, and has scored in double figures in 11 straight games. He shoots 6.4 threes a game despite shooting under 30% from deep. Between him and Chase Audige, the Wildcats have two guards who have the green light to let it fly.

Audige is a more efficient shooter, and averages 15.4 points a night. Audige is another Wildcat to look out for — the senior guard is a very well rounded player. He's an adept thief of the basketball, and he's a proven passer with 3.3 assists per game.

Northwestern needs a win to avoid a three-game slide, and Wisconsin needs to get back to stacking victories. The longer-than-usual rest period may prove beneficial to Wisconsin, as it should give Wahl more time to return to 100%. It'll be a quick turnaround for the Badgers, who are set to play Maryland in College Park on Wednesday.