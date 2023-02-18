Wisconsin is coming off a much-needed win Tuesday against Michigan. Against Rutgers, they'll look do something they haven't done since Jan. 3 — win consecutive games.

The Badgers put their heart and soul into the victory over the Wolverines. They willed themselves to offensive rebounds, collecting 15 to Michigan's eight. They contained Michigan's top two options, Hunter Dickinson and Jett Howard. And down the stretch, they hit their free throws and locked down defensively, with Chucky Hepburn recording the game-sealing steal.

Joe Lunardi's most recent Bracketology has Wisconsin as part of the "last four in." They're trending in the right direction, but they can't keep trading wins and losses down the stretch if they want a bid in March. At some point, these Badgers will have to go on a mini run of sorts and stack victories together.

The Scarlet Knights have had a whirlwind of a season. On Feb. 4, they were 8-4 in conference play and 16-7 overall. Their resume featured impressive wins over Indiana, Wake Forest and a perviously unbeaten, No.1 Purdue squad. Three games and three losses later, they're sitting at a precarious 8-7 in the Big Ten, and at risk of flirting with the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Rutgers' identity is its defense. They're elite on that end of the floor, and their experienced roster has led them to one of the most efficient defenses in the nation. They block shots. They steal the ball. Teams simply don't shoot well against them. Their effective field goal percentage allowed, 45.2 percent, is 10th best in the nation per KenPom.

The Scarlet Knights get their defensive contributions from all five players on the court. Their center and offensive nucleus, Clifford Omoruyi, has blocked 54 shots this season. For context, Steven Crowl leads the Badgers in blocks with 13.

Their guards are feisty on the defensive end as well. They have two starters with over 50 steals, Cam Spencer and Caleb McConnell. That's helped them boast an elite 13.6 steal percentage.

Whereas Wisconsin gets plenty of their assists from their big men, Rutgers' forwards don't pass nearly as much. Their guards swing the ball around, though — all three starting guards average at least 3.0 assists per game.

Offensively is where the Scarlet Knights have struggled at times. They don't do one single thing particularly well on that end, and they've largely struggled to shoot the three ball. Spencer is their best player in that department, shooting 41.1 percent from deep on 4.8 attempts per game.

If the Badgers can defend the paint Saturday, they'll have a great chance to win. Omoruyi is the Scarlet Knights' top offensive option, and he's nearly averaging a double-double. Crowl will once again have his work cut out for him down low.

Rutgers is good team on the glass, especially offensively. Wisconsin had their best rebounding game in recent memory against Michigan, and they'll need to keep it up Saturday. Even though Rutgers isn't exactly stacked with shooters, they can't give them second chances.

It's been one step forward, one step back for the Badgers in the month of February. It's imperative for them to prove they can stack victories, but it won't come easy against a Rutgers squad desperate to stop their skid.