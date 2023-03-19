Wisconsin advanced in the first round of the NIT Tournament, blowing past Bradley thanks to a 36-point showing from Steven Crowl. The Braves kept it close in the first half, clinging to a five point deficit at halftime, but the Badgers took over in the second half and won by 19.

Now, Wisconsin will face Liberty in the second round. The Flames downed Villanova, 62-57, in their first-round game, and will bring one of the nation's most potent scoring offenses to Madison.

Liberty lost to NCAA Tournament-bound Kennesaw State in the Atlantic Sun Conference championship by one point, just barley missing out on an automatic bid. The Flames have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games.

The Badgers will have to play stout defense against a Liberty offense that shoots the ball extremely well. Their effective field goal percentage, 55.4 percent, is good for 13th-best in the nation per KenPom. The Flames also hit 56 percent of their two-point shots, and 36.5 percent of their shots from downtown.

Liberty is led by their senior shooting guard Darius McGhee. McGee averages 22.6 points-per-game, and has been a lights-out shooter all season. He shoots over 11 three-pointers per game, and hits 4.5 of them for an impressive 39.9 percentage. Combine that with his 44.1 percent from the floor, and McGhee is a problem for any opponent.

McGhee scored 26 in the win over Villanova, which included five made threes. He's scored in double figures in every game but one this season, and has done so in 18 straight contests. He tends to shine when the lights are brightest, as well; the senior dropped 43 points against Kennesaw State, the best team in the Atlantic Sun, back on Feb. 16.

Liberty is one of the shortest teams in division one, and it starts with their backcourt. McGee and point guard Colin Porter are both 5-foot-9. No one on the Flames' roster is taller than 6-foot-9. Once again, the pressure will be on Wisconsin's bigs to go to work in the post Sunday.

In order to keep pace with Liberty's prolific offense, the Badgers must collectively shoot better than they did against Bradley in the first round. Crowl hit 5-of-7 threes, the first time he recorded more than three triples in a game this season. But besides Crowl, Wisconsin shot just 3-of-18 from downtown. The Badgers may not be able to withstand another shooting performance like that against the Flames.

Wisconsin has been hot-and-cold from deep this season, but they've cooled off as of late. Their top-two three point shooters, Connor Essegian and Chucky Hepburn, have been especially cold recently. Since the Rutgers game on Feb. 18, Hepburn is shooting 25.0 percent from deep. Essegian is shooting just 19.5 percent. Both are obviously very capable long-range shooters, but this late-season slump could spell doom for the Badgers if they can't find offense elsewhere.

Liberty is 1-2 against Power Six opponents, and their victory over Villanova in round one of the NIT is their best win of the season based on NET ranking. They've been rolling through the second half of their season for the most part, though, and should have plenty of momentum Sunday at the Kohl Center.

The winner of Sunday's game will advance to the quarterfinals in Las Vegas, where they'll take on the winner of UCF and Oregon. That game will tip-off at 6:30 p.m on Sunday evening.