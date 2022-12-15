The Badgers shed their underdog identity after knocking off Iowa on the road, making their first appearance of the year in the AP Top 25 sitting at No.22. Wisconsin allowed Iowa to claw their way back into the game Sunday and force overtime, but the Badgers were able to seal the victory off of good defense and some clutch shooting.

Down three with just two minutes left to play, Tyler Wahl hit an uncharacteristic side-step three-pointer to tie it up and keep Wisconsin above water. After Patrick McCaffery accounted for the next three points, again putting Wisconsin in a hole, Jordan Davis hit a three to knot it up once more. With less than two minutes to play, both of those threes were unbelievably timely.

Then, with less than a minute to play, and down on the scoreboard once again, Steven Crowl took matters into his own hands with a jump hook late in the shot clock to give the Badgers the lead, this time one they'd never relinquish. When all was said and done, 'Team Drama' escaped Iowa City with yet another scrappy victory and an 8-2 record.

Nothing has come easy for Wisconsin ever since they knocked off Green Bay by 11 points. Since then, the Badgers have fought tooth and nail on the court in every game. Their two losses are by a combined four points. Even when it should be easy, like up eight with just over a minute to go against Iowa, this team is playing down to the wire.

Lehigh presents a chance for the Badgers to log their first comfortable win in a month. The Mountain Hawks have limped to a 4-4 start, including some crushing losses at the hands of Syracuse, Virginia Tech and UMBC. At least on paper, Lehigh will roll into the Kohl Center severely overmatched.

One area that stands out about the Mountain Hawks is their tendency to cough up the ball. Their turnover percentage is 325th in the nation. That's abysmal. Lehigh doesn't take the best care of the basketball, and they're playing a team that takes utmost care of the basketball.

Guard Evan Taylor is Lehigh's leading scorer, and he's shooting an efficient 43.8% from the floor and 44.1% from downtown. Taylor is the Mountain Hawk's workhorse, and their go-to shot-maker.

Lehigh's trio of guards that includes Taylor but also Keith Higgins Jr. and Tyler Whitney-Sidney can all score. Their guards and wings do most of the scoring. There's also been some turnover at big man for Lehigh. Freshman Henri Adiassa from Cameroon has taken over for JT Tan the past two games, but neither has been able to make a noticeable dent on the stat sheet. Forward/center Dominic Parolin has been a consistent starter for Lehigh, but he too has yet to contribute much in the way of production.

Expect Wisconsin to try to work the post on Thursday, especially to get Crowl going. After the Iowa game, Greg Gard talked about the need to get Crowl to play with more confidence to truly unlock his potential. There might not be a better team on the Badgers' schedule to focus on this. Lehigh has height in the paint (Parolin is 6'9'' and Adiassa is 6'11''), but they lack to skill to contain Wisconsin's twin towers of Wahl and Crowl.

All signs point to an easy win for Wisconsin, but little has come easy for the Badgers thus far. If 'Team Drama' has anything to say about it, the Badgers could be battling Lehigh late into the night on Thursday.