Wisconsin is coming off their most heartbreaking loss of the year, having the Wolverines down to their last chance before Hunter Dickinson hit an improbable deep three to send it to overtime, where Michigan would emerge victorious.

The road doesn't get any easier, as Wisconsin is set to host the No.5 Purdue Boilermakers on Thursday night. Led by Zach Edey, Purdue is having an outstanding season and has its eyes on an outright Big Ten regular season title, which it could claim with a win over Wisconsin or Illinois on Sunday.

There's no good time to play Purdue, but if there is any time to catch this juggernaut of a team, it might be right now. After a dominant start to the season which saw them win 22 of their first 23 games, the Boilermakers have lost some steam as of late. They've lost four of their last six games, and didn't crack 60 points in consecutive losses to Northwestern and Maryland.

The big story for Wisconsin will be Chucky Hepburn's availability. The point guard didn't participate in practice on Tuesday, but did stay after to put up some shots. He wasn't moving around much, though, and he remains questionable for Thursday night. If he can't play, it'll obviously be a huge loss for the Badgers.

Hepburn would be replaced by Kamari McGee in the starting lineup, who has played well in recent games. After a cold start to the season, McGee shot the ball at a 44.4 percent clip in the month of February. Despite seeing limited action for much of the year, the transfer has slowly but surely settled in. In relief of Hepburn against Michigan, the point guard calmly facilitated the offense and had Wisconsin right where they needed to be until the very end.

Mums the word so far on whether or not Hepburn will play. He was clearly treating his ankle gingerly after practice on Tuesday, but he'll likely be pressing to play in one of the biggest games of the season for the Badgers.

Wisconsin's biggest challenge Thursday night, pun intended, will easily be containing the dynamic center Edey. Edey was an impact player a season ago, averaging 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds across 18.9 minutes of action per game. He's taken a massive step forward in his junior year, averaging 22.3 points and leading the nation with 12.9 rebounds per game. Standing at a staggering 7-foot-4, he's nearly impossible to guard.

Edey has scored in double figures in every contest this season. He's the ultimate matchup problem, and teams have tried, unsuccessfully, many ways to slow him down. Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft, who primarily works with the forwards, called him the "biggest matchup problem in the history of Big Ten basketball." Incredibly high praise.

The Boilermakers are more than just Edey, however. Point guard Braden Smith has done a nice job running the offense, and is a very capable three-point shooter, knocking down 40 percent of his shots from deep. Fletcher Loyer is their second-leading scorer and shoots an excellent 44.8 percent from the floor. Smith and Loyer, both freshman, have been an integral part of Purdue's offense.

When the Boilermakers' supporting cast around Edey is clicking, they're almost unbeatable. When they're not, they're more vulnerable, and that's been exposed in their recent slump. Over the past four games, across which Purdue has gone 1-3, they've struggled to get offensive production from outside of Edey. In those four games, Loyer has scored a combined 28 points. Their starting power forward, Caleb Furst, scored a total of 14 points in those games.

Therein lies the key to having a shot against Purdue. Edey is going to get his, no matter what Wisconsin tries to do down low. But if the Badgers can force off nights from his supporting cast, they'll have a chance to pull off the massive upset.

Thursday night will be senior night at the Kohl Center, and Tyler Wahl will be honored in the pregame festivities that are slated to start at 7:30 P.M.