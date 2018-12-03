Ticker
Preview: Wisconsin welcomes Rutgers for first Big Ten home contest

No. 22 Wisconsin (7-1, 1-0) vs. Rutgers (5-2, 0-1)

Game: Dec. 3, 2018 at the Kohl Center

Time: 7:00 PM (Monday)

Watch: Big Ten Network

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Steve Pikiell
USA Today Sports
Pre-game notes

*(4) Number of road wins Wisconsin has already racked up, matching its total road/neutral wins from last season.

*(6th) The Badgers are ranked 6th in the latest NCAA NET rankings. UW is also the nation's No. 11 team, per KenPom.com analysis.

*(7-1) Wisconsin's 7-1 start is its best start since beginning the 2014-15 season.

*(13.1) Offensive rebounds per game by Rutgers, which is tied for second in the Big Ten.

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

17.4

3.8

2.6

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

9.4

2.9

1.6

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

5.3

5.4

1.3

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

6.4

2.1

0.9

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

17.4

11.6

5.3
Projected Starting Five (Rutgers)
Position Rutgers HT/WT Pts. Reb.

PG

Geo Baker (SO)

6-4/180

14.6

3.1

SG

Peter Kiss (SO)

6-5/200

9.9

2.1

SF

Issa Thiam (JR)

6-10/190

8.7

4.0

PF

Eugene Omoruyi (JR)

6-7/240

15.1

9.1

C

Shaquille Doorson (SR)

7-0/275

5.1

6.6
Big Ten Standings
Team  Conference  Overall

Michigan

1-0

8-0

Wisconsin

1-0

7-1

Maryland

1-0

7-1

Nebraska

1-0

7-1

Michigan State

1-0

6-2

Indiana

1-0

6-2

Ohio State

1-0

7-1

Minnesota

0-1

6-2

Iowa

0-1

6-1

Northwestern

0-1

6-2

Rutgers

0-1

5-2

Purdue

0-1

5-3

Penn State

0-1

4-3

Illinois

0-1

2-6
