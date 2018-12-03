Preview: Wisconsin welcomes Rutgers for first Big Ten home contest
No. 22 Wisconsin (7-1, 1-0) vs. Rutgers (5-2, 0-1)
Game: Dec. 3, 2018 at the Kohl Center
Time: 7:00 PM (Monday)
Watch: Big Ten Network
Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)
Pre-game notes
*(4) Number of road wins Wisconsin has already racked up, matching its total road/neutral wins from last season.
*(6th) The Badgers are ranked 6th in the latest NCAA NET rankings. UW is also the nation's No. 11 team, per KenPom.com analysis.
*(7-1) Wisconsin's 7-1 start is its best start since beginning the 2014-15 season.
*(13.1) Offensive rebounds per game by Rutgers, which is tied for second in the Big Ten.
|Position
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
PG
|
D'Mitrik Trice (SO)
|
6-0/187
|
17.4
|
3.8
|
2.6
|
SG
|
Brad Davison (SO)
|
6-3/205
|
9.4
|
2.9
|
1.6
|
SF
|
Khalil Iverson (SR)
|
6-5/217
|
5.3
|
5.4
|
1.3
|
PF
|
Nathan Reuvers (SO)
|
6-10/215
|
6.4
|
2.1
|
0.9
|
C
|
Ethan Happ (SR)
|
6-10/237
|
17.4
|
11.6
|
5.3
|Position
|Rutgers
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|
PG
|
Geo Baker (SO)
|
6-4/180
|
14.6
|
3.1
|
SG
|
Peter Kiss (SO)
|
6-5/200
|
9.9
|
2.1
|
SF
|
Issa Thiam (JR)
|
6-10/190
|
8.7
|
4.0
|
PF
|
Eugene Omoruyi (JR)
|
6-7/240
|
15.1
|
9.1
|
C
|
Shaquille Doorson (SR)
|
7-0/275
|
5.1
|
6.6
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|
Michigan
|
1-0
|
8-0
|
Wisconsin
|
1-0
|
7-1
|
Maryland
|
1-0
|
7-1
|
Nebraska
|
1-0
|
7-1
|
Michigan State
|
1-0
|
6-2
|
Indiana
|
1-0
|
6-2
|
Ohio State
|
1-0
|
7-1
|
Minnesota
|
0-1
|
6-2
|
Iowa
|
0-1
|
6-1
|
Northwestern
|
0-1
|
6-2
|
Rutgers
|
0-1
|
5-2
|
Purdue
|
0-1
|
5-3
|
Penn State
|
0-1
|
4-3
|
Illinois
|
0-1
|
2-6