No. 22 Wisconsin (6-1, 0-0) vs. No. 14 Iowa (6-0, 0-0)

*(#1) The Hawkeyes are No. 1 in the country in free throw makes per game (27.2) and second in attempts (35.0). Iowa has made 19 or more free throws in all six games.

*(2) Two of Jordan Bohannon's older brothers - Jason and Zach - played basketball at Wisconsin.

*(7) Iowa and Wisconsin are two of seven Big Ten ranked in this week's AP Top 25: Michigan (7), Michigan State (9), Iowa (14) Ohio State (16), Purdue (19), Wisconsin (22), and Maryland (24).

*(46.8) Ethan Happ (18.0) and D'Mitrik Trice (17.0) account for 46.8 percent of Wisconsin's offense.

*(961) Career rebounds by Happ, which is UW's all-time record. The senior also ranks 7th in Wisconsin history in points (1,667), 9th in assists (307), 3rd in blocks (124) and 2nd in steals (183).