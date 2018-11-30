Ticker
Preview: Badgers begin Big Ten play on the road against No. 14 Iowa

No. 22 Wisconsin (6-1, 0-0) vs. No. 14 Iowa (6-0, 0-0)

Game: Nov. 30, 2018 at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Time: 7:00 PM (Friday)

Watch: Big Ten Network

Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)

Fran McCaffery
Pre-game notes

*(#1) The Hawkeyes are No. 1 in the country in free throw makes per game (27.2) and second in attempts (35.0). Iowa has made 19 or more free throws in all six games.

*(2) Two of Jordan Bohannon's older brothers - Jason and Zach - played basketball at Wisconsin.

*(7) Iowa and Wisconsin are two of seven Big Ten ranked in this week's AP Top 25: Michigan (7), Michigan State (9), Iowa (14) Ohio State (16), Purdue (19), Wisconsin (22), and Maryland (24).

*(46.8) Ethan Happ (18.0) and D'Mitrik Trice (17.0) account for 46.8 percent of Wisconsin's offense.

*(961) Career rebounds by Happ, which is UW's all-time record. The senior also ranks 7th in Wisconsin history in points (1,667), 9th in assists (307), 3rd in blocks (124) and 2nd in steals (183).

Projected Starting Five (Wisconsin)
Position Wisconsin HT/WT Pts. Reb. Ast.

PG

D'Mitrik Trice (SO)

6-0/187

17.0

3.3

2.9

SG

Brad Davison (SO)

6-3/205

9.4

2.7

1.7

SF

Khalil Iverson (SR)

6-5/217

5.0

5.7

0.9

PF

Nathan Reuvers (SO)

6-10/215

7.0

2.1

1.0

C

Ethan Happ (SR)

6-10/237

18.0

12.3

5.3
Projected Starting Five (Iowa)
Position Iowa HT/WT Pts. Reb.

PG

Jordan Bohannon (JR)

6-1/185

10.0

2.8

SG

Isaiah Moss (JR)

6-5/208

6.8

1.7

SF

Joe Wieskamp (FR)

6-6/205

11.3

5.8

PF

Tyler Cook (JR)

6-9/250

14.8

7.0

C

Luka Garza (SO)

6-11/245

18.0

4.5
Big Ten Standings
Team  Conference  Overall

Michigan

0-0

7-0

Iowa

0-0

6-0

Maryland

0-0

6-1

Nebraska

0-0

6-1

Northwestern

0-0

6-1

Ohio State

0-0

6-1

Wisconsin

0-0

6-1

Rutgers

0-0

5-1

Minnesota

0-0

5-1

Indiana

0-0

5-2

Michigan State

0-0

5-2

Purdue

0-0

5-2

Penn State

0-0

4-2

Illinois

0-0

2-5
