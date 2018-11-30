Preview: Badgers begin Big Ten play on the road against No. 14 Iowa
No. 22 Wisconsin (6-1, 0-0) vs. No. 14 Iowa (6-0, 0-0)
Game: Nov. 30, 2018 at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Time: 7:00 PM (Friday)
Watch: Big Ten Network
Listen: Badger Radio Network (Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas)
Pre-game notes
*(#1) The Hawkeyes are No. 1 in the country in free throw makes per game (27.2) and second in attempts (35.0). Iowa has made 19 or more free throws in all six games.
*(2) Two of Jordan Bohannon's older brothers - Jason and Zach - played basketball at Wisconsin.
*(7) Iowa and Wisconsin are two of seven Big Ten ranked in this week's AP Top 25: Michigan (7), Michigan State (9), Iowa (14) Ohio State (16), Purdue (19), Wisconsin (22), and Maryland (24).
*(46.8) Ethan Happ (18.0) and D'Mitrik Trice (17.0) account for 46.8 percent of Wisconsin's offense.
*(961) Career rebounds by Happ, which is UW's all-time record. The senior also ranks 7th in Wisconsin history in points (1,667), 9th in assists (307), 3rd in blocks (124) and 2nd in steals (183).
|Position
|Wisconsin
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|Ast.
|
PG
|
D'Mitrik Trice (SO)
|
6-0/187
|
17.0
|
3.3
|
2.9
|
SG
|
Brad Davison (SO)
|
6-3/205
|
9.4
|
2.7
|
1.7
|
SF
|
Khalil Iverson (SR)
|
6-5/217
|
5.0
|
5.7
|
0.9
|
PF
|
Nathan Reuvers (SO)
|
6-10/215
|
7.0
|
2.1
|
1.0
|
C
|
Ethan Happ (SR)
|
6-10/237
|
18.0
|
12.3
|
5.3
|Position
|Iowa
|HT/WT
|Pts.
|Reb.
|
PG
|
Jordan Bohannon (JR)
|
6-1/185
|
10.0
|
2.8
|
SG
|
Isaiah Moss (JR)
|
6-5/208
|
6.8
|
1.7
|
SF
|
Joe Wieskamp (FR)
|
6-6/205
|
11.3
|
5.8
|
PF
|
Tyler Cook (JR)
|
6-9/250
|
14.8
|
7.0
|
C
|
Luka Garza (SO)
|
6-11/245
|
18.0
|
4.5
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|
Michigan
|
0-0
|
7-0
|
Iowa
|
0-0
|
6-0
|
Maryland
|
0-0
|
6-1
|
Nebraska
|
0-0
|
6-1
|
Northwestern
|
0-0
|
6-1
|
Ohio State
|
0-0
|
6-1
|
Wisconsin
|
0-0
|
6-1
|
Rutgers
|
0-0
|
5-1
|
Minnesota
|
0-0
|
5-1
|
Indiana
|
0-0
|
5-2
|
Michigan State
|
0-0
|
5-2
|
Purdue
|
0-0
|
5-2
|
Penn State
|
0-0
|
4-2
|
Illinois
|
0-0
|
2-5