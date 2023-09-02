MADISON - Wisconsin will aim to start the Luke Fickell era with a bang as they welcome Buffalo from the Mid-American Conference into Camp Randall Stadium. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the game the Badgers take the field against the Bulls on Saturday Sept. 2 (2:30 P.M. CT, FS1). When: Saturday, Sept. 2 Where: Camp Randall Stadium (capacity 76,118) All-Time Series: Wisconsin leads, 1-0 TV: FS1 (Eric Collins on play-by-play, Devin Gardner as the analyst). Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay doing play-by-play, Mark Tauscher as the analyst, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter) Betting line: Wisconsin -28

Wisconsin tailback Braelon Allen will look to start what should be his sendoff season strong. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

FIRST READ: LIMIT BUFFALO'S DEFENSIVE PLAYMAKERS

Under third-year head coach Maurice Linguist, Buffalo is a defensive oriented team. They return their two best defensive players from last season, safety Marcus Fuqua and linebacker Shaun Dolac, both of whom the Badgers need to do everything they can to neutralize. Fuqua led the nation in interceptions last season with seven. He also broke up five passes and collected 65 tackles. The safety is always around the ball, and his versatility is what makes him so dangerous. He plays the "Box Safety" position on Buffalo's defense, and essentially splits time between there and free safety, excelling at both. He can also line up in the slot in a pinch, as he's no slouch in coverage either. Wisconsin will need to know where No. 10 is at all times. Dolac is simply a defensive production machine. Last season, he racked up an eye-popping 147 tackles to go along with 4.5 sacks, seven pass breakups and nine tackles-for-loss. He's the heart and soul of Buffalo's defense, and his penchant for splash plays make him a dangerous linebacker, both on-ball and off-ball. Both Dolac and Fuqua were First-Team All-MAC selections last season, while the later was an All-American as well. They alone won't be able to stop Wisconsin's offense, but they'll assuredly be at the center of Buffalo's defensive gameplan.

SECOND READ: MAKE BUFFALO THROW THE FOOTBALL

Last season, Bulls' quarterback Cole Snyder quietly had a very solid season, tossing for 3,030 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Buffalo was still among the MAC's pass-happier teams last year, but they like to lean on their running game which features two very capable backs in Ron Cook and Mike Washington. In 2022, Cook ran for 642 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards-per-carry. Washington collected 647 yards on the ground along with seven touchdowns and 4.2 yards-per-carry. Those numbers won't necessarily jump off the page, but with two experienced tailbacks and an opportunistic defense, Buffalo has a clear recipe to win games. Wisconsin needs to shut down the Bulls' rushing attack on early downs and force Snyder into third-and-longs and clear and obvious passing downs. Badgers' defensive coordinator Mike Tressel's scheme is at its most head-spinning and complex when he moves away from his base packages and starts bringing in extra defensive backs, and in order to do that Wisconsin will need to force Snyder to throw the football.

THIRD READ: UNLEASH AS MANY PLAYMAKERS AS POSSIBLE

This would be a key to the game regardless of who the Badgers were playing in Week 1. As Phil Longo debuts his scheme in Madison, it's important for the offense to achieve balance and use as many of its weapons as possible. Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi should receive close to an equal amount of touches. There's no need to run Allen into the ground in Week 1, and giving both backs an opportunity to run wild can only be beneficial. Get them the ball in different ways as well — handoffs, screens, flats, options. Allen and Mellusi are two of the best players on this offense. Let them both go to work. Give plenty of receivers a chance. Wide receivers' coach Mike Brown has said his "sweet spot" for a rotation is six. Well, he already broke that rule by including seven wide outs on the two deep, as Skyler Bell and Vinny Anthony share the backup slot spot. It'll be interesting to see how many receivers Wisconsin uses Saturday, especially if they begin to run away with the game in the second half. Clearly, Longo doesn't want to reveal his entire playbook in the opener against Buffalo — that's not what we're insinuating. But by getting as many players a chance, putting more players making plays on tape, they'll help round out their offense and settle into a new scheme while giving future opponents more to worry about and gameplan for.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

STAFF WRITER SEAMUS ROHRER

Buffalo hasn't had much luck against the Big Ten. They're 3-16 against current Big Ten members, and their last victory came in 2018 when they blew out a dismal Rutgers team 42-13. They'll put up a fight; this won't be like last season's doormat of an opener against FCS Illinois State. I expect the first quarter to be competitive, and the Badgers to run away with it after that as they overwhelm the Bulls with their litany of skill players on offense and a tough, physical defense that's seemingly played with a chip on its shoulder all offseason. Wisconsin 38, Buffalo 13

STAFF WRITER DONNIE SLUSHER

Even if Fuqua catches multiple interceptions and Dolac controls the box, I don’t see a world in which Buffalo can compete on offense for longer than a quarter or so. The inexperience of the Bulls’ receiver room will kill their chances of maintaining any sort of balance. Their starting running back, Cook, has more career receiving yards than any of their starting receivers. Wisconsin, on the other hand, could lean on either Allen and Mellusi or Mordecai and the new receivers, and probably still have no problem scoring. The Badgers’ only true concern will be that so many will play snaps for the first time together. Wisconsin 42, Buffalo 9

SITE PUBLISHER JON MCNAMARA