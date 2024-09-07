The Badgers are set to face South Dakota in Week 2 of head coach Luke Fickell's sophomore campaign in Madison. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the when game the Badgers take the field against the Coyotes. When: Saturday, Sep. 7 (2:30 P.M. CT) Where: Camp Randall Stadium (capacity 76,118) All-Time Series: Wisconsin leads, 2-0 TV: FS1 (Eric Collins on play-by-play, Spencer Tillman as the analyst). Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay on play-by-play, Mark Tauscher as the analyst, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter) Betting line: Wisconsin -18.5 Projected game-time weather: 61 degrees and sunny

FIRST READ: CREATE EXPLOSIVE PLAYS

Wisconsin's longest rushing play in its opener against Western Michigan went for 12 yards. Its longest passing play went for 17. According to Pro Football Focus, Tyler Van Dyke only attempted two passes of 20-plus yards. The Badgers had a distinct game-plan to be physical, establish their tailbacks and linemen and ultimately out-muscle Western Michigan. Sure, they sustained long drives, but otherwise, it didn't exactly go as planned. How will Wisconsin approach offensive play-calling against yet another heavy underdog? Whether or not the Badgers elect to go with a similar ground-and-pound approach, or if they elect to open up the passing game ever so slightly, they need to be able to create big plays. Long, clock-draining drives are all fine and dandy, but they require better — and sustained — execution. Wisconsin can march down the field in 16 plays, but if Nathanial Vakos misses a 36-yarder to cap the drive, the ball-control aspect is rather meaningless. The same goes for if Van Dyke fumbles while trying to escape the pocket, as he did in the opener. Simply put, the Badgers need to find ways to hit on big plays. Whether by air or ground, this is a very un-intimidating offense if it can't threaten you with chunk plays.

SECOND READ: SHUT DOWN TRAVIS THEIS AND CHARLES PIERRE JR.

When taking a gander at the film from Wisconsin's Week 1 win, the South Dakota coaching staff likely got a few ideas of their own based on how Western Michigan was able to attack the Badgers. Broncos' tailback Jalen Buckley didn't explode against Wisconsin, but his 64 yards and two touchdowns certainly kept Western Michigan in a close game. Although the Broncos' only mustered 3.6 yards-per-carry, their game-plan nearly translated to an upset. By running the ball constantly, they shortened the game and sustained drives, putting themselves in an excellent position to win. They only had one three-and-out, and it came on the very first series of the game. With the clear talent disparity between Wisconsin and South Dakota, the Coyotes can only hope to do the same thing by unleashing their one-two punch of Travis Theis and Charles Pierre Jr. Those two combined for 222 yards and three touchdowns on 8.8 yards-per-carry in South Dakota's opener. The sledding will obviously be tougher on the road against the Badgers, but the Coyotes hopes for replicating Western Michigan's game-plan lean largely on these two ball-carriers.

THIRD READ: DOMINATE IN THE TRENCHES

This, of course, is a catalyst for slowing down South Dakota's tailbacks, but more so than that, Wisconsin needs to impose its will at the line of scrimmage. Against Western Michigan, there was a concerning lack of push up front by the offensive line, and the defensive line was unable to create any negative plays until the game was essentially out of reach. First of all, this is Wisconsin football. The offensive line in particular should be able to impose its will on anybody. But against FCS South Dakota? If the Badgers' big men on offense aren't consistently moving bodies, creating gaping holes for their tailbacks and keeping Van Dyke's jersey pristine, that would be an utter failure. Some food for thought: the average weight of South Dakota's defensive linemen is 279 pounds. The average weight of Wisconsin's offensive linemen is 310 pounds. On the other side of the ball, it would behoove this line to create some penetration, create some tackles-for-loss and wreck some havoc in the backfield. It's no secret that the primary playmakers on Mike Tressel's unit are his linebackers and defensive backs, but if the Badgers' defensive linemen can't get going against South Dakota, it'll be nearly impossible to have any confidence in this unit moving forward.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

STAFF WRITER SEAMUS ROHRER

South Dakota is a good FCS team, but if the Badgers are who they say they are, that shouldn't matter in the slightest. If they are who they say they are, this should be a domination from start to finish. I'm not sold quite yet, but I do think Wisconsin takes care of business and wins comfortably at home. Wisconsin 38, South Dakota 9

STAFF WRITER DONNIE SLUSHER

Badgers fans may not want to hear this, but I'm not expecting too monumental of a leap from their debut performance. The conservatism of both offenses should take the air out of the game quickly, but like last week, the Badgers will wear the Coyotes out and pull away in the second half. But South Dakota's running game should be competent enough to make things interesting for at least a quarter or two. Wisconsin 30, South Dakota 17

SITE PUBLISHER JON MCNAMARA