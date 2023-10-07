MADISON - The Badgers host Rutgers Saturday on Wisconsin's homecoming weekend. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the game for Wisconsin. When: Saturday, Oct. 7 @ 11:00 a.m. Where: Camp Randall Stadium (capacity 76,118) All-Time Series: Wisconsin leads 4-0 (2-0 in Madison) TV: Peacock (Brendan Burke on play-by-play, Kyle Rudolph as the analyst). Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay doing play-by-play, Mark Tauscher as the analyst, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter) Betting line: Wisconsin -13

FIRST READ: STOP THE RUN

Rutgers tailback Kyle Monangai. (USA Today)

If there's one deciding factor in Saturday's game, it should be whether or not the Scarlet Knights manage to run the football. We've talked a lot about Rutgers' running game this week, and for good reason. It's the heart and soul of this offense. Stopping the ground game would be advantageous for Wisconsin in several ways — not only would they take star tailback Kyle Monangai out of the game, they'd in turn put the game on the shoulders of quarterback Gavin Wimsatt. Wimsatt has been very solid through five games, but he hasn't proved that he can carry his squad to victory. He hasn't topped 200 yards passing or one passing touchdown in a single game. He also has his struggles with accuracy, as he's completing passes at just a 53.8 percent clip this season. In Year 4 of head coach Greg Schiano's second stint in Piscataway, his team has the culture and moxie to compete with Wisconsin in this game. But if the Badgers can make a statement early in the game and shut down the run, that will no longer be the case.

SECOND READ: MORE OPPORTUNISITC DEFENSE

Wisconsin failed to register a defensive turnover through two games, but give these Badgers credit — in their last two outings, they've been about as opportunistic as can be in terms of creating turnovers. The staggering six takeaways against Georgia Southern is an obvious example, but look at the Purdue game. Rico Hallman picked off two passes, and the Badgers secured a third takeaway on a wacky fumble sequence in the fourth quarter in which Darian Varner stripped the ball from Devin Mockobee after Kaden Johnson strip-sacked the quarterback. The Badgers put an emphasis on seeking turnovers, and they've been rewarded for their efforts. With Rutgers' stout defense and Wisconsin's offense reshaping a good portion of its identity, this game could easily be a nail-biter. Going back to Washington State, the Badgers know all too well: in a neck-and-neck game that's down to the wire, turnovers are almost always the key determining factor.

THIRD READ: OPEN UP THE PASSING GAME

There's been ups and downs, but Tanner Mordecai has had a good season despite posting lower numbers than many may have expected to this point. Wisconsin's passing game, though, hasn't been fully allowed to take over a game since the second half of the Week 2 defeat to Washington Sate. Mordecai threw 40 passes that night, nine more than he has in any other game this season. And in the second half, he looked like the most dangerous downfield passer he has all year. Without a second star halfback at its disposal, Wisconsin will naturally need to lean on the passing game more. There's a lot of untapped, explosive potential with this passing offense right now. With Mordecai's skillset and a litany of playmakers at wide receiver, this offense could finally start to resemble the Phil Longo offenses in Chapel Hill if Mordecai is allowed to take matters into his own hands. Rutgers does have an elite passing defense — 13th best in the nation — but the Badgers have the skill position players to compete with anyone in the Big Ten.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

STAFF WRITER SEAMUS ROHRER

If Rutgers can come into Camp Randall and play their brand of football, they'll have an extremely good chance of winning this game. Its methodical offense could pose some problems for a Wisconsin defense that has struggled in almost every area imaginable at various points this season. I think a unit that's being overlooked in the game is the Badgers' offensive line. If they can create rushing lanes for Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli while giving Mordecai time in the pocket, I think Wisconsin wins in semi-comfortable fashion. Wisconsin 28, Rutgers 21

STAFF WRITER DONNIE SLUSHER

I don’t think Wisconsin fans are ready for how close this could be. These aren’t the same ole’ Scarlet Knights. Monangai is the best running back they’ve played, and should have a big day. Lewis is the best edge rusher they’ve played, leading one of the best and most underrated defenses in the Big Ten. However, Wisconsin ultimately has more offensive firepower and the better quarterback, so I see them taking a late field goal to barely secure a win. Wisconsin 27, Rutgers 24

SITE PUBLISHER JON MCNAMARA