IOWA CITY - The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday night at Kinnick Stadium, and BadgerBlitz.com will be there to take in all of the action. Here are our three keys for Wisconsin to rebound from last week's loss to BYU and start off Big Ten play on a high note.

Dan Sanger

FIRST READ: CONTAIN IOWA'S TIGHT ENDS

Two of Iowa's top three targets in their passing game are tight ends: Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson. Through three games this season they have combined for 30 total targets - and Fant has already scored two touchdowns this season. They will test Wisconsin's linebackers and safeties in coverage on Saturday - and the Badgers will have to limit the damage they do if they want to start their Big Ten season off on the right track.

SECOND READ: PLAY SOUND DEFENSIVE FOOTBALL

After their loss to BYU the Badgers seemed disappointed in their fundamentals and technique - they knew what the Cougars were going to throw at them, but the defense didn't execute when they had a play to make in front of them. This week presents a similar challenge for the Badgers - the Hawkeye offense is going to look pretty similar to what it has looked like in the past: a pro-style scheme similar to Wisconsin's own offense. It's unlikely that the Hawkeyes are going to throw a lot of new plays at the Badgers today - so the UW players can't afford to let the Hawkeyes rack up yards on mental mistakes in the same way that BYU did.

THIRD READ: MAKE SOME BIG PLAYS ON OFFENSE

Wisconsin's offense has been perfectly capable of moving the chains so far this season - and they have the talent and experience to put a lot of points on the board. But they need to make the game easier on themselves and start breaking off some big plays of their own on offense - or else they are bound to stall out on third down at some point. Even the best college offenses can't convert on third down all of the time, so the best thing to do is avoid getting there at all. Getting some big plays would help Wisconsin get some points on the board against a strong Iowa defense as well - when the Badgers get their chances today they can't afford to waste them.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

John Veldhuis This is one of those games I could see going a couple of different ways. I can't say I have high hopes for Wisconsin's pass rush if Andrew Van Ginkel is unable to play, but Iowa's offense hasn't been a model of efficiency this season. Likewise, Wisconsin's offense hasn't reached their full potential yet - but playing a tough Iowa defense doesn't seem like a recipe for a lot of success this weekend. I think the Badgers still have enough in the tank to pull this one out, but I am not going to be surprised if the BYU game turns out to be more than just a bump in the road. Final Score: Wisconsin 21, Iowa 17 Jon McNamara We'll know what this Wisconsin team is all about by Sunday morning. Was the loss to BYU a fluke, or can we expect the Badgers to be up and down throughout Big Ten play? I think defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard cleans a few things up on his end and head coach Paul Chyrst opens up the playbook a bit more Saturday night. With that, UW rebounds with a big road win over Iowa in a game that will go a long way in deciding the eventual Big Ten West champ. Final Score: Wisconsin 17, Iowa 13