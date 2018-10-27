The No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) will head back on the road to take on the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, and our three keys for the game for UW are included below - along with our staff predictions.

Darren Lee

FIRST READ: MAKE PLAYS IN THE PASSING GAME - NO MATTER WHO IS UNDER CENTER

In case you didn't hear, the Badgers might have to play without quarterback Alex Hornibrook this weekend - as of Thursday afternoon he was reportedly in the team's concussion protocol, and head coach Paul Chryst said that the junior quarterback was 'questionable' on his weekly radio show. If Hornibrook is unable to play, that means that sophomore Jack Coan would take the reins of the UW offense. But no matter who is under center this weekend Northwestern's defense is going to try and shut down Wisconsin's running game and put pressure on their passing game to move the ball down the field. If Coan has to play in place of Hornibrook the Badgers might have to adapt their playbook a little bit, but either quarterback will have to make plays through the air to take the pressure off of Jonathan Taylor and the UW running game if the Badgers are going to leave Evanston with a win.

SECOND READ: BEND WITHOUT BREAKING ON DEFENSE

Northwestern's pass-first offense is going to put a lot of pressure on Wisconsin's secondary, particularly their cornerbacks. With Deron Harrell already ruled out for this game the Badgers will have to find a combination of cornerbacks that can match up with Northwestern's wide receivers on a play-to-play basis and avoid giving up too many big hits. It will be especially important for the young players in the UW secondary to communicate well - or else they could lose their assignment in coverage.

THIRD READ: GET AFTER CLAYTON THORSON

Clayton Thorson is a capable Big ten quarterback, but he's not quite as mobile as he used to be after last year's season ending knee injury. With the Wildcats focused on passing the ball more than a usual Big Ten team that will give Wisconsin's pass rushers a chance to make some plays of their own - if they can beat Northwestern's offensive line in time to affect the play. Wisconsin's outside linebackers have had a little more success in putting pressure on the quarterback over the last few games, but they could still use another step forward - particularly with their secondary already lacking in depth. The Badgers don't want to make their young defensive backs cover down the field for too long - and getting some pressure on Clayton Thorson would definitely help them out.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

JOHN VELDHUIS: WISCONSIN 24 NORTHWESTERN 21 Even if the Badgers have to play their backup quarterback I still think they have enough offensive juice to get the win on the road, but their defense will have to hold up against Northwestern's pass heavy offense in order to give them a chance. JON MCNAMARA: WISCONSIN 17, NORTHWESTERN 13 I don't think too much changes with Jack Coan at quarterback today in terms of what Wisconsin wants to do offensively. I see the Badgers falling behind early, but two Jonathan Taylor touchdowns in the second have will give head coach Paul Chryst a big road victory.