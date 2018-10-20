MADISON, Wis. - The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (5-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium, and BadgerBlitz.com will be there to take in all of the action. Our three keys for the game for UW are included below, along with our staff predictions.

Dan Sanger

FIRST READ: KEEP THE OFFENSE ON TRACK

One of Wisconsin's biggest matchup advantages this weekend is that their offense - for all of their ups and downs this season - has actually done a good job of staying on schedule and avoiding negative plays that make their life harder. On top of that, Illinois' defense has really struggled to impose their will on teams and put them behind the chains - if the Badgers can establish the run it should allow their passing game to open things up and move down the field with a little more ease than they did against Michigan last week.

SECOND READ: STEP UP AND STOP THE RUN

Illinois' offense has taken a step forward this season after they got several young players a lot of playing time in 2017, and they have leaned heavily on their running game to keep their offense afloat. But stopping the run hasn't been one of Wisconsin's strengths this year - they are allowing 4.9 yards per carry - only Illinois and Rutgers have allowed more yards per carry in the Big Ten this year. At this point in the season - and considering Wisconsin's injury situation on defense - asking for a huge improvement might be unrealistic. But if the Badgers can take a step forward and stop Illinois on the ground it will give their defense a chance to make some positive plays through their pass rush.

THIRD READ: KEEP CONTAIN ON DEFENSE

The Badgers are playing another mobile quarterback this week in Illinois' A.J. Bush Jr., a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech and a former Nebraska quarterback. Bush has been an effective upgrade for Illinois under center, but at the moment he's a better runner than he is a passer. He'll get his designed runs during the game, but it will be important for the Badgers to keep him in the pocket when they do force Illinois to throw the ball. Wisconsin's defense might be in for a long day if they can't sync up and get stops on 3rd downs even if their run defense takes a step forward.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

JOHN VELDHUIS: WISCONSIN 42, ILLINOIS 21 If Wisconsin's offense gets going right from the start I think the Badgers can put up a lot of points this week - but it might take them a little while to pull away completely if their defense is really short-handed again. JON MCNAMARA: