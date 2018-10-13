The No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers are gearing up to take on the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night in Ann Arbor, giving the Badgers a chance to re-enter the college football playoff conversation with a win. BadgerBlitz.com's three keys for the game are included below, along with our staff score predictions.

Dan Sanger

FIRST READ: FIND A WAY TO GET SOME STOPS ON DEFENSE

It's no secret that Wisconsin's defense might have to play this game a little short-handed. Sophomore defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk has already been ruled out for the game with a leg injury, and cornerbacks Caesar Williams (leg) and Deron Harrell (head) will be game-time decisions. As if that weren't enough, the Badgers will also have to play the first half without safety Scott Nelson, who was ejected in the second half of last week's game against Nebraska and as a result needs to sit out the first half against Michigan. Michigan's offense is going to test Wisconsin's secondary - and their job on Saturday is to rise to the occasion and get enough stops on defense to give their offense a chance to get some traction.

SECOND READ: STAY BALANCED ON OFFENSE

Let's get this straight right from the start - Michigan's defense is formidable. But Wisconsin's offense has flashed a high ceiling at times, and their offensive line should give them a chance to keep running the ball and keep quarterback Alex Hornibrook upright if they are on their game. Michigan hasn't allowed teams much of anything this season, so the Badgers are going to need to make the most of the opportunities they do get on Saturday. The Badgers have the weapons to move the ball down the field, and they will need to be firing on all cylinders to stay balanced and put some points on the board this weekend.

THIRD READ: MAKE SOME PLAYS ON SPECIAL TEAMS

In a game where the Badgers are going to need to do the little things well to steal a win on the road, getting some big plays from their return game would go a long way - not just to flip the field position in their favor, but to set up some shorter drives for Wisconsin's offense. The Badgers have some intriguing options on both kickoff and punt return - and this would be a good game for either Aron Cruickshank or Jack Dunn to make some noise.

BADGERBLITZ.COM STAFF PREDICTIONS

JOHN VELDHUIS: MICHIGAN 24, WISCONSIN 14 When you boil everything down I just don't have a great feeling about this game for the Badgers - in part because of the uncertainty on the injury front at a spot (cornerback) on the depth chart where the Badgers are already thin. If Wisconsin's defense was still playing like they did the last few years I'd think about predicting a UW win, but at this point I don't know if the Badgers can get more stops than Michigan can. JON MCNAMARA: Michigan 27, Wisconsin 13 There's just too many things not going in Wisconsin's direction heading into this contest: Loudermilk and Neuville being out, Nelson missing the first half, banged up cornerback unit, etc. For the Badgers to win, it would probably take a near perfect performance from the offense. I just don't see that happening Saturday night.