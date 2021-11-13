Pre-Snap Read: Northwestern vs. No. 18 Wisconsin

No. 18 Wisconsin and Northwestern tussle inside Camp Randall Stadium this weekend in what could be yet another physical Big Ten West battle. UW (6-3 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) carries a five-game winning streak into Saturday's matchup in Madison (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2). Northwestern (3-6, 1-5), on the other hand, has lost three straight and has not tasted victory since its October win at home against Rutgers. BadgerBlitz.com presents our weekly "Pre-Snap Read" -- three keys to a Wisconsin win, plus our staff's predictions.

FIRST READ: CONTAIN EVAN HULL AND NORTHWESTERN'S RUN GAME

Northwestern averages 150.4 rushing yards per game on 4.2 yards per carry. Tailback Evan Hull, a 5-foot-11, 210-pound sophomore has carried the ball 127 times for 791 yards -- good for 6.2 yards per carry -- and five touchdowns. However, the Wildcats have not accumulated more than 143 yards in its last five outings (508 yards on 159 attempts (3.2 yards per carry). They are 1-4 in that span. On the flip side, Wisconsin counters that by bringing in the nation's No. 1 defense against the run, allowing 54.7 yards per contest on only 1.9 yards per attempt. Only two teams have gained over 100 yards on UW through nine games -- Michigan and Army, though Rutgers came close last week (95 yards on 30 carries). Stuff the run, and UW may have some prime opportunities to create havoc in the backfield. Northwestern's quarterbacks have only completed 57% of their throws with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Wisconsin leads ranks fifth in the FBS in passing yards allowed per game (159.1) and sixth in passing efficiency defense (104.9) to go with its 27 sacks.

SECOND READ: ESTABLISH THE GROUND GAME EARLY

This will be an area to watch on Saturday. Pat Fitzgerald's defense comes into the game allowing 224.6 yards per game, good for 125th in the FBS, on 5.4 yards per carry. It has allowed opponents to run for 294 yards or more four times in nine games -- Michigan State (326), Nebraska (427), Michigan (294) and Minnesota (308). UW sits 13th in the nation in rushing yards per game (222.6) heading into this matchup. Paul Chryst's offense has accumulated 290 or more yards in four of its nine contests played as well. It has averaged 270 yards during its five-game winning streak. However, Wisconsin's head coach said on Thursday that junior tailback Chez Mellusi will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a left leg injury at Rutgers. All eyes turn to true freshman tailback Braelon Allen, who has gained 661 yards and six touchdowns through eight games played. The Fond du Lac, Wis., native enters Saturday's matchup with five straight 100-yards rushing efforts. Something to keep tabs on is the amount of carries Allen will accrue over the course of Saturday's divisional clash. During the past five games, he has totaled between 12 and 20 per contest, with his season high coming against Iowa two weekends ago. It will be interesting to see just who receives their chance to carry the proverbial rock, whether it's more of "The Braelon Allen Show" or if Julius Davis and Brady Schipper receive more shots. No doubt, the passing attack will be needed to keep Northwestern's defense honest from stacking the box, but Wisconsin can assert itself well on Saturday by overwhelming the line of scrimmage early on.

THIRD READ: CONTINUE THE GOOD VIBES ON THIRD DOWN

Wisconsin performed well on third down last week against Rutgers, converting on 6-of-12 opportunities; however, it still ranks 122nd in the nation in this category (31.7%) for the season. UW has gone over 50% this season just once on third down (it moved the chains on 7-of-13 opportunities against Illinois last month). That said, Northwestern ranks tied for 95th in the nation with Boise State in third-down conversion defense (41.8%) heading into this matchup. If UW can maintain its offensive balance as seen last week, perhaps fortunes may change here.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

SENIOR WRITER JAKE KOCOROWSKI

Everything on paper says Wisconsin to win this game. However, the way Northwestern has played UW inside Camp Randall Stadium since 2015 gives one pause in predicting a blowout win. That said, I think the Badgers win in a blowout. If Jim Leonhard's defense contains Hull and the Wildcats' rushing attack, the offense will go nowhere. Even without Mellusi, I think the offensive line continues its positive trajectory upward and grinds down the Northwestern front. Unless turnovers or other unforeseen circumstances hit, I think UW will win for the sixth consecutive contest in a row before turning its attention to Nebraska. Wisconsin 34, Northwestern 7

SENIOR WRITER BENJAMIN WORGULL

A lot has changed in the past year for Northwestern and not for the better. The Wildcats asserted their West Division dominance last November when they used their defense to suffocate Wisconsin, forcing five turnovers that gave their offense just enough pop to win 17-7. The Wildcats won the West, gave Ohio State a run for its money and closed the season with a victory in the Outback Bowl. That seems like a distant memory. With defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz having retired, the Wildcats have allowed at least 30 points five times in nine games, putting a strain on an offense that has had inconsistent quarterback play. NU enters Camp Randall ranking ninth in total offense and 13th in the conference in scoring. That’s bad news considering UW’s defense has smothered the offenses ranked right around the Wildcats (Rutgers, Illinois, and Iowa). Wisconsin’s offense continues taking steps forward, the defense delivers another suffocating effort and the Badgers take another step closer to a division title with a blowout. Wisconsin 38, Northwestern 10

EDITOR/RECRUITING ANALYST JON MCNAMARA

Wisconsin comes in as 23.5-point favorites against Northwestern, an edge that still seems a bit high despite the current trajectory of each team. The Wildcats have always given the Badgers fits, but the talent difference just appears to favor UW too much in this contest. Wisconsin 34, Northwestern 10