Pre-Snap Read: No. 9 Iowa vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin and Iowa tussle inside Camp Randall Stadium this weekend in yet another matchup that will produce significant ramifications in the Big Ten West. UW (4-3 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) leads the all-time series over No. 9 Iowa (6-1, 3-1) by a slight margin of 48-44-2. In Madison, the Badgers hold a 28-19-1 advantage. BadgerBlitz.com presents its weekly "Pre-Snap Read," highlighting three keys to a Wisconsin victory over Iowa, plus staff predictions for the divisional clash on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN).

FIRST READ: PROTECT THE BALL, ESPECIALLY THIS WEEK

This was stated last week against Purdue, and this holds true again this weekend against Iowa (and, honestly, will be throughout the rest of the season). Iowa has been credited with 21 takeaways -- 16 interceptions and five fumble recoveries -- through its seven games. It has capitalized off of turnovers, scoring 68 points in that particular category. It ranks among the top teams in the nation in turnover margin (+12). On the flip side, Wisconsin ranks near the bottom in the country in that category (-8). It was worse until the Badgers registered a +3 (five takeaways created, two lost) in West Lafayette last weekend. Against Purdue, Iowa forced just one turnover and did not score any points from that recovered fumble in the lone loss. Protect the ball on offense -- whether in carrying the rock, keeping Graham Mertz upright and comfortable -- and UW's chances of controlling its own cards for the Big Ten West likely continue.

SECOND READ: STOP IOWA'S RUN GAME

Like Wisconsin, Iowa looks to its ground game for success on offense. Unlike the Badgers, the Hawkeyes have struggled this year, ranking 103rd in the FBS with 116.6 yards per contest. UW's front seven will need to contend with All-American center Tyler Linderbaum and junior running back Tyler Goodson (586 yards, 4.3 yards per carry, five touchdowns). However, Kirk Ferentz's offense has gained just 3.1 yards per carry. This plays right into Wisconsin's hands with its MO -- one that has been mentioned many a time here on BadgerBlitz.com -- of constricting opponents' run games. Jim Leonhard's defense leads the nation in rush defense, allowing only 53.3 yards per outing in 2021. They give up just 1.9 yards per carry. On both sides of the ball, it will be a physical, grinding battle, but this is one I feel Wisconsin will be well equipped to take on and ultimately succeed in. Stop Iowa's run game on the first two downs, and UW should be able to pin its ears back and create havoc in the backfield against quarterback Spencer Petras and the passing attack.

THIRD READ: GET THAT GROUND GAME ROLLING

These keys to the game feel really basic, but this is what will be the formula for Wisconsin to get to Indianapolis when looking at its remaining contests. In five of the Badgers' seven contests, it has run the ball at least relatively well. That has turned up a notch in averaging 293 yards the last three outings. That has also coincided with a trio of victories to get above the .500 mark. Though the passing game has not gotten on track in any sustainable fashion, there has been progression in Wisconsin's run blocking. Tailbacks Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen (1,120 combined yards, 5.7 yards per carry, nine touchdowns) complement each other well and have reeled off big gains. This will not be easy sledding, obviously. Besides the physical nature of both programs and the tendencies of this rivalry, Iowa itself ranks among the country's best at stopping the run -- giving up just 89.7 yards per contest. That places Phil Parker's defense seventh in the FBS. Like the Badgers, the Hawkeyes are also stingy in yards per carry allowed (2.7). Wisconsin will need its passing game to move the chains and keep Iowa somewhat honest, but Allen, Mellusi and the ground attack — along with its dominant defense, of course — have led UW back to Big Ten West contention.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

SENIOR WRITER JAKE KOCOROWSKI

Wisconsin and Iowa try to run the ball. They boast difficult defenses that give opponents problems in the ground game. They desire the same physical style of football each and every week. This will be a tough challenge for both programs. If Iowa can create turnovers and Wisconsin cough them up -- or vice versa -- that will likely decide the outcome of this contest. I think Wisconsin has found its groove again with the ground game and better run blocking, and I think the offense has a shot to assert itself on Saturday. I believe the Badgers can stifle the Hawkeyes' rushing attack severely, leading to pressure in the backfield on passing situations. With that, and with the game being at home, I think Paul Chryst's program escapes with a close win and their Big Ten West hopes still within their control. Wisconsin 14, Iowa 10

SENIOR WRITER BENJAMIN WORGULL

The last two weekends have given Wisconsin fans a sliver of hope in this rivalry. After Iowa’s offense looked abysmal in a home loss to Purdue, Wisconsin’s running game and defense was dominant in winning at Purdue. It’s a formula that the Badgers will have to tap into the rest of the season if it wants to win a Big Ten championship. Here’s the rub: Iowa is much better defense than the unit Purdue has. And after being exposed two weekends ago, the Hawkeyes likely spent the last two weeks fixing the problems that ailed them on offense. Wisconsin needs play-action passing against Iowa to soften coverage, but the Badgers appear incapable of doing that with their current makeup of their roster. Even the best defenses in the world can’t consistently overcome that. Iowa 20, Wisconsin 13

STAFF WRITER RAUL VASQUEZ

The key to this game is in the hands of Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi. The duo, along with the offensive line, have found their groove the past couple weeks, and Wisconsin has been able to get on track. I don’t love this pick at all, but I like the direction UW is going and what the run game has been able to do. It’s hard to dislike what the Badgers’ defense is doing especially against a Hawkeyes offense that is run first. I’m wary with how Merrz and the offense have looked against above-average defenses, but I think the run game can get some things going with the defense limiting Iowa. Wisconsin 16, Iowa 13