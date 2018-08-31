MADISON, Wis. - The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers are scheduled to open their 2018 season on Friday night against Western Kentucky at Camp Randall Stadium, and BadgerBlitz.com will be there to take in all of the action. Here are our three keys for Wisconsin to start off their season with a win over the Hilltoppers.

Dan Sanger

FIRST READ: GET THE OFFENSIVE LINE ROLLING

Wisconsin's offensive line could be the best in the country this season - and this week's game against Western Kentucky gives the Badgers' starting five a perfect chance to show people what they are capable of. The Hilltoppers are working in several new starters on their defensive front this season - if the Badgers can come out early and win the war in the trenches consistently it should open up holes for running back Jonathan Taylor to make some big plays. If the Badgers can use their experienced line to move the chains consistently they will be in good shape.

SECOND READ: GET THE NEW-LOOK DEFENSE PLAYING WITH CONFIDENCE

The Badgers are going to be counting on several new contributors at key positions on defense this season. With a revamped defensive line, two new starters at outside linebacker, and three new starters in the secondary the Badgers can use this game to back up their confidence that there won't be a drop off in performance despite the personnel turnover. If Wisconsin's pass rush can make some havoc plays and disrupt a pass-first offense it would go a long way toward proving that this year's defense will still be a tough matchup for opposing offenses.

THIRD DOWN: RESPOND WHEN ADVERSITY STRIKES

Big plays happen in football, and with so many new faces populating the defense it would be unreasonable to expect a perfect performance during their first game of the season. But when something does go wrong - like a blown assignment, a big scoring play - Wisconsin's defense needs to show they can respond after being hit in the mouth. It wouldn't hurt if Wisconsin's offense could do a little bit of the responding as well. Last year the UW defense did a great job of getting stops after the Badgers turned the ball over - and if the defense needs to work through an adjustment period the offense could repay the favor by putting up points on the board and wearing out the opposing defense with long drives. It's a team game - and the Badgers are going to need to pick each other up when they need help, not only on Friday night but during the rest of the season as well.