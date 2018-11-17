The Wisconsin Badgers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) are back on the road one last time this season to take on the Purdue Boilermakers (5-5, 4-3) in West Lafayette, trying to close out their season on a high note after missing out on most of this season's loftier goals. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CST, and BadgerBlitz.com's three keys for the game are included below.

Darren Lee

FIRST READ: KEEP THE LID ON TOP OF PURDUE'S OFFENSE

It's no secret that the Boilermakers can make some big plays both in the passing game and the running game, thanks to head coach Jeff Brohm's creative spread offense and some key players - specifically freshman wide receiver Rondale Moore. Given Wisconsin's recent offensive struggles, it's going to be up to their defense to keep the game within reach - Purdue can make some big plays here and there, but the Badgers can't afford for their defense to wilt in the red zone if they do give up some yardage in big chunks. To do that the Badgers are going to need to play sound defensive football to counter the inevitable gadget plays the Boilermakers will throw at them, and keep an eye on Purdue's weapons wherever they end up on the field.

SECOND READ: KEEP UP THE PRESSURE ON DAVID BLOUGH

One good way to throw Purdue's offense off of their usual timing would be to try and pressure quarterback David Blough as much as possible. The Badgers don't need to sack him every time they get close, but they need to make him uncomfortable enough to affect the play in their favor. Blough is in the midst of a strong senior campaign, but Pro Football Focus' metrics suggest that (like most quarterbacks) his efficiency takes a big hit when defenses can pressure, hurry or hit him. Purdue's offensive line hasn't drawn rave reviews this season, which means Wisconsin's pass rushers could have an opportunity to make a few plays of their own - and help out their defensive backs by making them cover down the field for shorter periods of time.

THIRD READ: GET SOME MOMENTUM IN THE PASSING GAME

We all know that it's Jonathan Taylor and Wisconsin's run game that drive the bus of their overall offense, but the Badgers are going to need to make a few plays through the air if they are going to win this game. That's because Purdue's defense has been stronger against the run than against the pass this year - the Badgers are going to need whoever plays quarterback for them to exploit Purdue's weaknesses on defense and take some of the heat off of Taylor and the other UW running backs. Alex Hornibrook gives them the best chance to do that - but if it's Jack Coan under center instead we'll need to see a step forward from the sophomore in order for UW to have much offensive balance.

BADGERBLITZ.COM STAFF PREDICTIONS

JOHN VELDHUIS: WISCONSIN 27 PURDUE 24 I'd feel a lot more confident in my prediction if I knew that Alex Hornibrook would definitely be playing in his game - and that the Badgers would get a full game out of him. For this prediction I am assuming that his previous comebacks from head injuries are predictive and that he does end up playing this weekend and gives the Badgers a bit of a spark in the passing game. If he does not play I don't think I can predict that the Badgers will extend their 12-game winning streak over the Boilermakers. JON MCNAMARA: WISCONSIN 21, PURDUE 14 If you took my prediction immediately after Wisconsin's loss to Penn State last weekend, I would have said the Badgers fall on the road today against Purdue. But after the Boilermakers were blown out against Minnesota, 41-10, couple with the Jeff Brohm-to-Louisville distractions, I think this is a contest UW wins, even without a passing game.