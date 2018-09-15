MADISON, Wis. - The No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers will take on the BYU Cougars on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium, and BadgerBlitz.com will be there to take in all of the action. Here are our three keys for Wisconsin to finish out their non-conference season with a 3-0 record.

USA Today Sports Images

FIRST READ: MAKE BYU ONE-DIMENSIONAL

The BYU offense is better with Tanner Mangum under center - especially compared to the version the Badgers saw last year in Provo. Their running game has been a little more effective so far this season, so the Badgers will have to try and bottle up running back Squally Canada and force the Cougars in to long passing downs. It's the same formula the Badgers have relied on for years in their 3-4 scheme, but Wisconsin's new-look defense is still proving that they can go back to that well to keep teams in check.

SECOND READ: KEEP UP THE PRESSURE IN THE RED ZONE

One thing the Cougars have done well so far this season is finish off their drives that get in to the red zone with touchdowns. Through two games the Cougars have scored on five of their six drives that made it to the red zone - four touchdowns and one field goal. That's a good ratio, even if it is a small sample size. One key for Wisconsin's defense on Saturday will be to force more field goal attempts or see if they can continue their hot streak of forcing red zone turnovers.

THIRD READ: AVOID TURNOVERS

Neither the Badgers nor the Cougars are especially turnover-prone so far this season, but whoever wins the turnover battle will have a big edge in the game. The Badgers have been a little better at forcing turnovers out of the opposing offense through two games, so one key will be for the offense to avoid giving the ball away and let the defense do its job. That means that Alex Hornibrook will have to avoid interceptions - and Jonathan Taylor will have to avoid fumbling the ball away. Taylor has lost two fumbles in two games, so you can bet that the Cougars will be testing his ball security all game. If Taylor and the Badgers pass the turnover test then they will have a good chance at moving to 3-0 in their non-conference season.