MADISON, WIS. - The Wisconsin Badgers (5-3, 3-1 Big Ten) will look to get back on track this weekend when they take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-7, 0-5) on Saturday morning at Camp Randall Stadium. BadgerBlitz.com will be there to take in all of the action, and our three keys to the game for the Badgers are included below.

Darren Lee

FIRST READ: GET BACK TO BASICS ON OFFENSE

With regular starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook cleared to play and presumably ready to re-take the reins of Wisconsin's offense it will be important for UW to get back to doing what they do best: running the ball behind their offensive line with Jonathan Taylor to set up their play-action passing game. Just having Hornibrook back should open things up a little bit more in part because he should be more comfortable going through his progressions on designed passes more than Jack Coan was last week. But if the Badgers are going to beat the Scarlet Knights they will need to get back to their bread and butter plays and have their offensive line impose their will on Rutgers' defensive line. If they can do that they should be in good shape to put points on the board.

SECOND READ: TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ARTUR SITKOWSKI

Wisconsin's defense has been able to force more than a few turnovers over the last few weeks, and they're about to take on the college quarterback who has thrown the most interceptions at the FBS level so far this season in true freshman Artur Sitkowski. If the Badgers can get him under pressure they should be able to make him put the ball where he shouldn't, giving UW a chance to make some big plays on that side of the ball and set up their offense for more success. Getting some playmakers like D'Cota Dixon back should help as well - but the Badgers are going to need to take advantage of every opportunity Sitkowski gives them to swing momentum in their favor.

THIRD READ: CLEAN UP THE MENTAL MISTAKES

Some special teams mistakes and other penalties held the Badgers back last week against Northwestern, and pre-snap offensive penalties has been a problem for the Badgers at times during their bigger games of the season. If they can clean those up and not beat themselves it will help them move the ball down the field - and get stops on defense. The Badgers are a better team than Rutgers - but the one sure way to let a team hang around in a game is to make mental mistakes of your own.

BADGERBLITZ.COM STAFF PREDICTIONS

JOHN VELDHUIS: WISCONSIN 42, RUTGERS 13 All things being equal Wisconsin should be able to move the ball on Rutgers' defense, and if they get a few playmakers back on their own defense I think they will be able to keep Rutgers' woeful offense in check. JON MCNAMARA: WISCONSIN 48, RUTGERS 13

Wisconsin has a chance to become bowl eligible for the 17th straight season, and I think it does so with a blowout win over Rutgers. Possibly the only thing the Scarlet Knights have in their favor is a bye week prior to this contest, but it shouldn't matter much. Rutgers is bad on both sides of the ball and the Badgers should cruise at home.