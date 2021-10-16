Pre-Snap Read: Army vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin sits near the halfway mark of the 2021 season already, and this weekend brings forth an uncommon non-conference opponent who could pose an intriguing challenge for Paul Chryst's program. Army (4-1) runs that vaunted triple-option, flexbone scheme that can wear opponents down, but Wisconsin (2-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) itself boasts one of the nation's staunchest front sevens. Who wins out on Saturday night (7 p.m. CT, BTN) under the lights of Camp Randall Stadium? BadgerBlitz.com presents our "Pre-Snap Read," breaking down three keys to the game for a Wisconsin victory, and our staff's predictions!

FIRST READ: WIN THE DAY ON THIRD DOWNS

This is a two-fold key, folks. Simply put, Army moves the chains well on third down, executing a perfect 50% (36 of 72) of its opportunities. Wisconsin ranks third in the FBS in third-down conversion defense (23.9%). On the flip side, UW ranks in the bottom third of the country on third down conversions, receiving a fresh set of snaps just 31.1% of the time. Army heads into the weekend matchup allowing over 35% of conversions. That said, the Badgers broke the 50% mark for the first time in this category last week, going 7-for-13 against Illinois. Why is this important? Pretty easy here. Both times like to control the ball this season. Army ranks first in the nation in time of possession (39:46), while Wisconsin sits in fourth at 35:40. Each program would like to keep its defense fresh in what could be a run-heavy evening.

SECOND READ: CONTAIN ARMY'S RUSHING ATTACK ON THE FIRST TWO DOWNS

Piggy-backing off of that first read, and in a sense a precursor to it, Wisconsin's defense needs to limit Army's offense on the first two downs. Make a potential four-yard gain a three-yard gain, a three-yard scamper a two-yard battle -- essentially ensure Jeff Monken's group does not pick up extra yardage that could make those third downs easier conversions. The Black Knights average 4.9 yards per attempt on the ground entering Saturday. Army comes into Madison game second in the FBS in rushing yards (318.2), trailing only Air Force in that particular category. Wisconsin counters by leading the nation in rush defense, allowing a mere 41.4 yards per game. The only game Jim Leonhard's unit has allowed over 100 came against Michigan, but the Wolverines accumulated 112 yards on 2.5 yards per attempt. Stopping Army's rushing attack is a paramount and obviously glaring key to the game, but this all starts on the first two downs.

THIRD READ: CONTINUE RUN GAME SUCCESS, BUT HIT PLAY ACTION

Wisconsin's ground game rebounded nicely against Illinois, overwhelming Bret Bielema's defense to the tune of 391 yards and two 100-yard tailbacks after two frustrating weeks against Notre Dame and Michigan. It averages 208.8 yards per game on the ground coming into the matchup on 4.5 yards per attempt. However, Army is nearly as good as UW when it comes to stopping the run, halting opponents to only 61.2 yards per contest on fewer than three yards per carry. In three of its five games, the rushing attack has provided fruitful moments. Wisconsin's passing game has been inconsistent to start the season, showing flashes of grandeur before fleeting away. UW wants its offensive bread and butter to continue to roll, but Army may stuff it as well at times this weekend. If that becomes the case, quarterback Graham Mertz and the offense will need to air it out to keep Army's defense honest from stacking the box. Last week, the redshirt sophomore signal caller completed 10-of-19 throws for 100 yards and an interception. However, the offense did not allow a sack. Keep QB1 upright, and perhaps some big plays down the field can connect to put the Black Knights on their heels.

STAFF PREDICTIONS

SENIOR WRITER JAKE KOCOROWSKi

A final non-conference “tune-up” for Wisconsin will not be a walk in the park by any stretch with Army. We called out all the stats that showcase a battle at the line of scrimmage when both teams have the ball, as well as what the Badgers will need to contain going against the Black Knights’ vaunted flexbone triple-option scheme. Whoever gets to short yardage situations on third and potentially fourth downs will have the advantage in wearing down the opponent, as both teams love to control time of possession. I think Army moves the ball a bit to start, but Monken’s program has not faced a Power Five caliber team this season. I think Wisconsin eventually starts to lock down more defensively after a drive or two, and that scheme does not work well when down by multiple scores. Offensively, the one-two punch of Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen could be potent again. Wisconsin will need its passing attack to keep Army’s defense honest, but I think the offensive line demonstrated some effectiveness last week. I’m still in a “show me” state before declaring UW’s ground game back. That goes for its pass protection as well, but I think the Badgers continue to take the steps needed before conference play revs up fully. Wisconsin 24, Army 10

STAFF WRITER RAUL VASQUEZ

Wisconsin welcomes Army and its unorthodox offensive style for a night game in Camp Randall. With that, this will be "dogfight” that will likely come down to whichever team can win the battle in the trenches. It sounds like Army could be down their top signal caller in quarterback Christian Anderson, who leads the team in rushing and passing yards. Anderson missed their contest against Ball State two weeks ago and in his absence, Army totaled just 279 yards of total offense and turned in its lowest output on the ground with 213 rushing yards. Jake is right on the money. Whichever team can stay on schedule and can make third downs 3rd-and-shorts will have success. I like Wisconsin’s front seven to have success against a potentially short-handed offense and for the ground game to keep Mertz and the offense on track. Wisconsin 24, Army 6

PUBLISHER JON MCNAMARA