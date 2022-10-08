EVANSTON - Wisconsin, desperately looking for a win after two straight conference losses, kicks off its first game of the Jim Leonhard era on the road against Northwestern. BadgerBlitz.com breaks down its three keys to the game before the Badgers take the field against the Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 8 (2:30 P.M. CT, BTN). When: Saturday, Oct. 8 Where: Ryan Field (capacity 47,130) All-Time Series: Wisconsin leads 61-37-5 Series: Wisconsin is 29-20-1 in Evanston TV: BTN (Mark Followill doing play-by-play, Brock Vereen as the analyst and Rick Pizzo as the sideline reporter) Local Radio: Badger Sports Network (Matt Lepay doing play-by-play, Mike Lucas and Mark Tauscher as analysts, Patrick Herb as the sideline reporter) Betting line: Wisconsin -9.5

FIRST READ: Rally behind Leonhard

Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

When players spoke for the first time on Wednesday since the coaching change, there was no question the group was still coming to grips with the firing of Paul Chryst, a man Nick Herbig referred to as a mentor and best friend. My biggest key to the game has to be off the field. Leonhard harped on it during his Sunday and Tuesday press conferences. The biggest task will be to compartmentalize their emotions. And when they're on the field, to focus on football. The most telling response, in my opinion, came Wednesday morning when players were made available to reporters. Herbig was asked about Leonhard's qualities, and a reporter referred to Leonhard as essentially being his head coach given his role as coordinator. Herbig deflected the question to some degree and clarified that Chryst had been his head coach since he stepped on campus. "I wouldn’t say (Leonhard) was my head coach," Herbig said. "Coach Chryst has been my head coach since I stepped foot on this campus. He’s a mentor, he’s one of my best friends, he’s a guy I look up to. I know all the guys in the locker room miss him, all the coaches miss him. "He’s been a mentor for Coach Leonhard as well, and Coach Leonhard taking over kind of reiterates that we’re still playing for Coach Chryst. This is still his team, we’re still his guys. He still loves us, we still love him. At this point, we just need to put all of our energy and focus on Saturday."

I know the group players support Chryst, and the group has spoke highly of Leonhard in the past. But in the order to turn things around, the players need to get fully behind Leonhard.

SECOND READ: Win up front

Wisconsin was out played from a physical standpoint last weekend against Illinois, which likely played a role in why Chryst was let go, The rushing attack was held to check to two total yards and allowed the Illini's Chase Brown to rush for 129 yards. "I think we’e been getting outplayed and that’s why the last two games have ended the way they have," Leonhard said this week. "That’s been our calling card. We’re going to out physical you, we’re going to outplay you. We’re going to see if you’re willing to sit in there for four quarters and just battle and it looks different ways." Northwestern is allowing 172.6 yards on the ground per game at a clip of 4.3 yards per rush. Teams have already scored nine rushing touchdowns against Wildcats. The offensive line, due in part to a shuffling deck with four combinations already through five games, has yet to get a good push in the run game. Against Illinois, the line couldn't hold up in protection, either, with Graham Mertz getting sacked six times.

THIRD READ: Play clean football

FREE Wisconsin coverage for the remainder of the 2022 season!

The Badgers have dropped three of their first five games for a reason. Issues have plagued the group in all three phases. Leonhard can’t magically fix the problems, especially not on what was made a short week given the impact of dealing with the coaching change from an emotional standpoint. Part of what he can spearhead right away is tightening up the screws and playing clean football. For the second time this season, the team accumulated double-digit penalties against Illinois and Washington State. Two infractions came on fourth downs, extending drives the Illini were inside the UW 10-yard line. The Badgers were tagged for pass interferences - while questionable - three times as well. Lining up against a program it has traditionally finished higher than in the standings, the expectation is to come away with a win. But the process is just as important. Wisconsin has to play cleaner football.

SATURDAY'S UPDATED STATUS REPORT

WEEK 6 INJURY REPORT Player Listed Injury OUT FOR NORTHWESTERN DE Isaiah Mullens Leg (right) OLB Aaron Witt Leg (right) S Hunter Wohler Leg (left) QB Chase Wolf Leg (right)

K Vito Calvaruso Leg (right) CB Al Ashford Leg (left)

OL Riley Mahlman Leg (left) K Jack Van Dyke Leg (right) OUT FOR SEASON S Travian Blaylock Leg (right) DE Mike Jarvis Leg (right) TE Clay Cundiff Left (left) ILB Luna Larson Leg (right) DE Isaac Townsend Leg (left) TE Cam Large Leg (right)

STAFF PREDICTIONS

STAFF WRITER RAUL VAZQUEZ

I am not really sure what to expect this week. What kind of a head coach is Jim Leonhard? How does the distribute game day responsibilities ? What does the offense look like without the influence of Chryst? No matter who is leading this team, the issues along the offensive line, inconsistent play from the defense and too many penalties don't magically go away. In all, the biggest question comes down to how the group responds emotionally. Come out fired up and the group can come out with a win. Play like a team emotionally drained and the slide likely continues. Wisconsin is just 1-6 in its last seven trips to Evanston, but I expect the Badgers to turn the tide this week. Wisconsin 20, Northwestern 13

STAFF WRITER SEAMUS ROHRER

Wisconsin is reeling right now. The running game needs to be restructured, and Mertz is far removed from his surgical performances to open the season. These are two lost teams, and ultimately, the coaching transition will be too much for Wisconsin to overcome. Northwestern 24, Wisconsin 21

PUBLISHER JON MCNAMARA