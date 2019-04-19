Practice Insider: Younger Badgers step up as camp winds down
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their sixth open practice of spring camp on Friday afternoon inside Camp Randall Stadium, and BadgerBlitz.com was there to take in all of the action. Our practice report from Friday is included below.
Top Three Takeaways
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news