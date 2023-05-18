Following a recent string of offers from Michigan , Tennessee and Kansas all coming within the span of 24 hours, Dotson caught up with Rivals to discuss the latest in his recruitment.

Elijah Dotson has seen a steady rise in his recruitment during the offseason with things especially picking up during the past week. The 2025 standout from Detroit (Mich.) Jesuit is coveted for his ability to make an impact on both sides of the ball, his plus frame, and a high level of athleticism which he displays on the track as one of the nation's top hurdlers in his class.

On receiving offers from Michigan, Tennessee and Kansas within 24 hours:

"It's been great," Dotson said. "I've been working really hard and just grinding every day to get better and better. This just shows that hard work pays off and it's just a blessing that I can just get these type of opportunities."

On Kansas:

"The Kansas offer was nice," Dotson said. "Coach (Chris) Simpson came in early this morning because he wanted to pop in and make sure that I saw him before he took his flight back to Kansas. He said they are really interested in me and that they wanted to hop on the train with an offer. I should be going to camp there later in the summer depending on what is going on with track."

On Tennessee:

"I'll definitely be going down there for a camp and visit this summer," Dotson said. "The Tennessee offer was big because they play in the SEC. The best of the best come out of the SEC, so that was really exciting. Coach Tim Banks was the one that offered me and he said that they like my size and skill and that I can play both ways. I also talked with coach Kody Cook for a while and asked him if they saw me as a receiver or defensive back. He was saying that they see me as both and it is really up to me and what I want to play. I'm thinking defense is the move in college - just when looking towards the future and NFL because of my size, speed and the way I move. I think that is probably what they are looking at me as."

On Michigan:

"Every Tuesday at my school we do workouts and rotate between offense and defense each week," Dotson said. "When I visited Michigan about a month ago, coach Clink (Steve Clinkscale) said that he wanted to see more defensive film because I don't have much of it on my highlights. I've been grinding on defense this offseason and just getting better at it. So, he (Clinkscale) came to our workout on a defensive day where we did all defensive stuff, DB drills and all of that. I was told to call him when I got done with the workout. I called and he said that he loved how I can move, that I'm mature for my age and that I'm a leader. Then he said that they were going to offer me, that I have a lot of potential and he wants to keep in touch with me."

"When I visited Michigan a month ago it was really nice," Dotson said. "I talked to coach Clink for about an hour. We went over some film, he taught me some techniques and stuff - he taught me a lot. Then we went out and watched practice. He told us that we could be close and we should learn as much as we can from practice and also to be engaged. So that was really nice."

On whether location will factor into his college decision:

"I don't really think location will have much to do with my decision," Dotson said. "I think wherever God ends up taking me is where I will go and I'm open to going anywhere really. Michigan is a big offer and it's an offer that every kid from Michigan looks to have, so that is a blessing."

On Wisconsin:

"Wisconsin offered about two days ago," Dotson said. "I like coach (Mike) Brown a lot. He came from Cincinnati and I knew him from visiting for a game day there and he's a really cool guy. I know Wisconsin a big running school before, but they have a new offensive coordinator and are looking to change that. I think they are looking at me for receiver because he said they want more playmakers and he's the receivers coach. I like it a lot and it could be a good fit with him coaching receivers. I should possibly be going to camp there, but that will depend on track as well."

On Power Five offers from Pitt, Louisville and Penn State that he previously received :

"Pittsburgh was my first offer so you know that's always going to be a special one in my heart," Dotson said. "I have a great relationship with coach (Archie) Collins, the defensive backs coach. He came in to school and since he doesn't pay too much attention to all of the media stuff, he didn't know that I didn't have any offers and they were the first to pull the trigger. At first they were really looking at me as a receiver, but they found out I also play DB through coach Reggie Wynns. So, they saw some film of me playing DB and I think they want me more as a defensive back now. Coach Collins came in and saw me before school started this morning and we have a great relationship from when I went out there for a visit. I loved it out there and the hospitality was great. They showed me all around campus and I spent like a full day up there. I was there for like 10 hours, and watched film with coach Collins for about two hours, so it was really nice."

"We visited Penn State when we were on a 7-on-7 trip and me, AJ Marks and Jalen Todd all got offered by them," Dotson said. "I talked with coach Terry Smith and he said that he liked my size and speed and what I do in track. I think the track is what really caught his attention. The Penn State offer was really nice though. They have another Michigan kid in Kalen King there and they said they are looking to get more DB's from Michigan, so it was just a nice visit."

"The Louisville offer happened when we were on the bus tour," Dotson said. "We talked to one of the recruiting coordinators and there was a couple of us that he said he was offering."

On any schools that stand out early:

"I'm definitely just keeping my recruitment open and I'm thankful for all of my offers," Dotson said. "I'm just going to keep waiting things out, see who shows the most interest and who stands out the most to me."