MADISON - Following the conclusion of fall camp, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each position group and where they stand with the final phase of the offseason wrapping up. We'll continue our defensive overviews by breaking down the outside linebackers. RELATED: Quarterbacks | Cornerbacks | Running backs | Wide receivers | Safeties |

STOCK UP

Wisconsin outside linebacker T.J. Bollers. (Kelli Steffes, UW Athletics)

T.J. Bollers: The redshirt sophomore has had a great spring and fall, and appears to be in line to see the most snaps of his young career thus far. Despite only playing 28 snaps last year, the Bollers looks more well-rounded and ready to make an impact with his massive, 270-pound frame. “He’s really taking a step forward, just knowing what to do and that’s allowed him to play fast,” C.J. Goetz said of Bollers. “You know, when guys are younger, you’re thinking more on what’s your job, what you have to do. I think the game is kinda slowing down for him.” “I would say the biggest thing I’ve noticed is honestly football IQ,” Bollers said. “Understanding backfield sets, understanding how to read a tackle, how to take an educated guess on what blocks you’re gonna get.” C.J. Goetz: The last time reporters spoke to outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell, he gave Goetz some unprompted praise when asked about Darryl Peterson. "I don't wanna cut you off, but C.J. Goetz is a guy that has really improved as a pass rusher," he said. "We had a scrimmage yesterday, he had two sacks. C.J., you guys all know, is really good against the run, really stout on the edge. He's really improved his get-off..." Goetz managed to hold off talented young players like Peterson and Bollers last year for a starting role, and he's still giving it his all to be on the field. The sixth-year senior's sendoff season should also be his finest. Overall depth: Wisconsin has a lot of players that appear ready to contribute quality snaps on Saturdays. With Bollers, Goetz, Peterson, Kaden Johnson and Jeff Pietrowski, the Badgers are at least five deep at a position that sometimes only utilizes one outside linebacker in Mike Tressel's extra-defensive back packages. Outside linebackers figure to be deployed deliberately and situationally in 2023.

STOCK DOWN

Having a star pass-rusher: Last season, Nick Herbig was the kind of edge rusher that could be counted on when the lights were brightest. His pass-rush could reach another gear on the biggest downs, and he wound up as the NCAA's leader in sacks-per-game because of it. With Herbig gone, Wisconsin lacks that one player who puts up double-digit sacks and is easily the best pass-rusher on the team. That's not to say the pass-rush or defense can't be successful, but with Mitchell's committee-like approach, it's harder to see one single outside backer emerge as a true star.

BIGGEST QUESTION BEFORE THE SEASON OPENER

What does the OLB pecking order look like? And will that even matter? As mentioned, Mitchell made clear his intentions to use his room situationally. Tressel, the defensive mastermind, also wants to rotate players frequently so that they can play with their hair on fire for three of four snaps and grab a breather. But who does the staff trust the most, and who trots out with the starters? That's what will be interesting to watch on Sept. 2.

A LOOK AT THE FUTURE

The Badgers have a pair of high three-star linebackers verbally committed in the 2024 class: Anelu Lafaele and Thomas Heiberger. Heiberger was the first defensive commit for the Badgers in the 2024 haul, and the third overall. The Badgers were on him early, but over the course of his recruitment he picked up offers from Oklahoma, Washington and Texas Tech, among others. When Lafaele committed to the Badgers in July, it likely wrapped up their outside linebacker class in the 2024 cycle. With the depth of talent already on campus, the defensive staff should feel confident about the future of the edge position in Madison.

PROJECTED POSITIONAL DEPTH