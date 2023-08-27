MADISON — Following the conclusion of fall camp, BadgerBlitz.com will take a look at each position group and where they stand with the final phase of the offseason wrapping up. We conclude our post-camp overviews with a look at the special teams.

STOCK UP

Wisconsin kicker Nathanial Vakos. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Transfer specialists: Point blank — Wisconsin's special teams were a major issue last season. Not only were they discombobulated overall, but the muffed kicks and missed field goals directly contributed to losses. Luke Fickell is out to ensure that's not the case again, and he started by reeling in a few transfers to help the Badgers' cause in the third phase. On Jan. 10, Wisconsin landed a young All-American kicker in Nathanial Vakos. On May 26, they secured a commitment from Aussie punter Atticus Bertrams. "Vakos was here in the spring, and he'd doing really well," special teams' coach Matt Mitchell said. "We had a scrimmage the other day, I think he hit a 52, 53-yarder to kind of end it and build some confidence there." "Atticus was coming off an injury...I think every time we've punted, he's continued to get more and more comfortable," Mitchell said of his new punter. "I think some of that has to do, too, with, he's getting comfortable with the scheme. Coming into the summer, he didn't have any reps behind that protection. We challenge the punt team every day...When you're punting out on the grass down in Australia, it's a little different than when you have eight or nine bodies coming at you...he's really starting to get the hang-time, distance and location." Vakos and Bertrams are both expected to start at place-kicker and punter, respectively.

STOCK DOWN

Returning specialists: As mentioned, 2022 wasn't exactly a great showing for Wisconsin's specialists. It's no surprise they brought in competition in the form of transfers. Besides Jack Van Dyke, who appears to be slated for a kickoff specialist role, the Badgers special teams holdovers from a season ago may not see the field much this season. A year ago, Arkansas transfer Vito Calvaruso was supposed to be the Badgers' answer at kicker, both for kickoffs and field goals. He went 1-for-3 on field goals before getting injured and losing the job to Nate Van Zelst. Calvaruso isn't on the roster anymore, while Van Zelst is. He filled in admirably at field goal kicker, going 11-for-14, but he still doesn't figure to have much of a role this season lest something unexpected happen to Vakos. Also on the roster is Gavin Lahm, Wisconsin's main kickoff man a season ago, and Gavin Meyers, who's listed as a punter. Neither are expected to contribute much as long as Wisconsin's Plan-A specialists (Bertrams punting, Van Dyke on kickoffs) pan out.

BIGGEST QUESTION BEFORE THE SEASON OPENER

Are starting specialist spots solidified? We're about a day out from Wisconsin releasing their Week 1 two-deep, so this won't be a question for long. All signs point to Vakos at starting field goal kicker, Bertrams at starting punter and Van Dyke handling kickoffs. Is this what we see when Buffalo rolls into town? Do we see an "Or" in the specialists' two deep? Does the staff use a lighter opening game to experiment on special teams? If Wisconsin opens up a big lead on Saturday, it wouldn't be shocking to see multiple players get their shot on special teams.

A LOOK AT THE FUTURE

Wisconsin has an offer out to 2025 kicker Erik Schmidt from Marquette University High School. Schmidt is highly regarded, ranked as the No.1 kicker and No. 4 punter in the class according to Kohl's Kicking. "I can do all three: field goals, kickoffs and punts," Schmidt said. "I think my kicking is actually stronger. My all-time personal record is from 65 yards out, but that was just in practice. This past season I only had one miss inside 50 yards, so within that distance I'm really confident in my consistency." Schmidt is in contact with a few schools, but he appears to be focusing on Wisconsin, Michigan and Notre Dame. It figures to be a hotly contested recruitment down the stretch. For the time being, though, Vakos is just a sophomore and Bertrams is just a freshman.

PROJECETED POSITIONAL DEPTH