Positional recruit snapshot: 2021 offensive linemen
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the offensive linemen.
Quick Breakdown
This off-season, Wisconsin has to replace three Rose Bowl starters on the interior: senior guards David Moorman and Jason Erdmann, as well as center Tyler Biadasz, who is preparing for the NFL. This spring, Kayden Lyles, Josh Seltzner, Michael Furtney, Joe Tippmann and early enrollee Dylan Barrett were all expected to fight for the open jobs and spots in the two-deep. Joe Rudolph could also bump starting right tackle Logan Bruss inside to guard, if needed.
At tackle, Cole Van Lanen and Bruss are back this spring, along with Tyler Beach, who played in every game the past two seasons. The group is rounded out by Aaron Vopal, highly-touted 2019 signee Logan Brown and 2020 early enrollee Jack Nelson.
The future of the offensive line is also a bit more clear in comparison to other positions. The staff has commitments from JP Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman in the 2021 class, with in-state standouts Carson Hinzman, Billy Schrauth and Joe Brunner already holding offers in the following cycle.
|Player
|Eligibility
|Player
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
R. sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
R. sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt junior
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt junior
|
Freshman
|
R. sophomore
Class of 2021 OL needs: 2/3 | Class of 2021 OL commits: 2
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news