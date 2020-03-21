News More News
Wisconsin Badgers positional recruit snapshot: 2021 defensive linemen

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2021 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the defensive linemen.

Quick Breakdown

Junior defensive end Tyler Kiehne plans to take an official visit to Wisconsin.
Junior defensive end Tyler Kiehne plans to take an official visit to Wisconsin. (Rvials.com)

Wisconsin brought back its entire defensive end group this spring minus reserve David Pfaff (graduation). The Badgers signed Cade McDonald, who is already on campus, and James Thompson in the 2020 class. They will likely target two more at the position in the junior cycle.

On the interior, true freshman Keeanu Benton had an excellent 2019 season with sophomore Bryson Williams limited due to injury. Those two, along with redshirt freshman Gio Paez, were the three tackles listed on the spring roster, though Benton and Williams were designated as "out" due to injury.

Wisconsin Defensive Linemen on 2020 Spring Roster
Player (DE) Eligibility  Player (DT) Eligibility 

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Redshirt senior

Bryson Williams

Junior

Garrett Rand

Redshirt senior

Keeanu Benton

Sophomore

Matt Henningsen

Redshirt junior

Gio Paez

Redshirt freshman

*Michael Balistreri

Redshirt junior

Isaiah Mullens

Red. sophomore

Boyd Dietzen

Red. sophomore

Rodas Johnson

Redshirt freshman

**Cade McDonald

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on | **Indicated early enrollee

Class of 2021 DL needs: 2/3 | Class of 2021 DL commits: 0

{{ article.author_name }}