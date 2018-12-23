Ticker
Positional recruit snapshot: 2020 wide receivers

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the wide receivers.

Quick Position Breakdown

Daniel Jackson
Wisconsin has built up a good amount of depth at receiver over the last handful of classes, so much so that the staff was able to sign just one scholarship athlete (Stephan Bracey) at the position this month. And with A.J. Taylor expected to be the lone senior on the roster in 2019, the number is expected to be small again in the 2020 cycle.

Wisconsin Wide Receivers on Projected 2019 Roster
Player Eligibility  Player (continued) Eligibility 

A.J. Taylor

Senior

Isaac Guerendo

Redshirt freshman

Danny Davis

Junior

Taj Mustapha

Redshirt freshman

Kendric Pryor

Redshirt junior

A.J. Abbott

Redshirt freshman

*Adam Krumholz

Redshirt junior

*Brady Schipper

Redshirt freshman

*Jack Dunn

Redshirt junior

*Mike Gregorie

Redshirt freshman

Emmet Perry

Redshirt sophomore

Stephan Bracey

Freshman

Cade Green

Redshirt sophomore

*Cameron Phillips

Freshman

Aron Cruickshank

Sophomore



*Indicates a preferred walk-on

Class of 2020 WR needs: 2 | Class of 2020 WR commits: 0

{{ article.author_name }}