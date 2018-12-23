Positional recruit snapshot: 2020 wide receivers
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the wide receivers.
Quick Position Breakdown
Wisconsin has built up a good amount of depth at receiver over the last handful of classes, so much so that the staff was able to sign just one scholarship athlete (Stephan Bracey) at the position this month. And with A.J. Taylor expected to be the lone senior on the roster in 2019, the number is expected to be small again in the 2020 cycle.
|Player
|Eligibility
|Player (continued)
|Eligibility
|
Senior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Freshman
|
Sophomore
|
|
Class of 2020 WR needs: 2 | Class of 2020 WR commits: 0
