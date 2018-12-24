Positional recruit snapshot: 2020 tight ends
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the tight ends.
Quick Position Breakdown
Tight end was a thin position this fall, especially after senior Zander Neuville went down with a season-ending injury during Week 3. To address the needed depth, Mickey Turner signed two in the 2019 class: four-star Hayden Rucci and three-star Clay Cundiff. In 2020, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Badgers target two more to join the group. With the expectation of Neuville, the entire unit, led by Kyle Penniston, Jake Ferguson and Luke Benzschawel, returns this spring.
|Player
|Eligibility
|High school star ranking
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
Class of 2020 TE needs: 2 | Class of 2020 TE commits: 0
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news