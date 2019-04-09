Positional recruit snapshot: 2020 safeties
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we conclude with a look at the safeties.
Quick Position Breakdown
There should be some good options to replace starting strong safety D'Cota Dixon in 2019. Eric Burrell (started in the Pinstripe Bowl) and Scott Nelson (worked as the No. 1 free safety in 2018) are penciled in as starters this spring, but they'll be pushed by Reggie Pearson and Collin Wilder this off-season. With Seth Currens now at middle linebacker, John Torchio is fighting for time in the two-deep with three-star signee Titus Toler set to arrive this summer.
|Player
|Eligibility
|High school star ranking
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
Class of 2020 safety needs: 1 | Class of 2020 safety commits: 0
