Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-22 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Positional recruit snapshot: 2020 running backs

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the running backs.

QB |

Quick Position Breakdown

Jgic06mu6l61sz3hlbxo
Reggie Love
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

On paper, 2020 certainly looks like a cycle where Wisconsin will look to add two scholarship tailbacks. The Badgers could very well lose two tailbacks at the conclusion of the 2019 season - Bradrick Shaw to graduation and Jonathan Taylor to the NFL. If that holds true, taking two backs in the junior class would give UW five scholarship athletes at the position in 2020. After signing Quan Easterling this month, fullback is pretty well stocked moving forward.

Wisconsin Running Backs on Projected 2019 Roster
Player (TAILBACK) Eligibility  Player (FULLBACK) Eligibility 

Jonathan Taylor

Junior

Mason Stokke

Redshirt junior

Bradrick Shaw

Redshirt senior

*Jake Collinsworth

Redshirt sophomore

Garrett Groshek

Redshirt junior

*Coy Wanner

Redshirt sophomore

Nakia Watson

Redshirt freshman

*John Chenal

Sophomore

*Hunter Johnson

Redshirt sophomore

Quan Easterling

Freshman

Julius Davis

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

Class of 2020 RB needs: 2 | Class of 2020 RB commits: 0

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}