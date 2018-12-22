Positional recruit snapshot: 2020 running backs
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the running backs.
Quick Position Breakdown
On paper, 2020 certainly looks like a cycle where Wisconsin will look to add two scholarship tailbacks. The Badgers could very well lose two tailbacks at the conclusion of the 2019 season - Bradrick Shaw to graduation and Jonathan Taylor to the NFL. If that holds true, taking two backs in the junior class would give UW five scholarship athletes at the position in 2020. After signing Quan Easterling this month, fullback is pretty well stocked moving forward.
|Player (TAILBACK)
|Eligibility
|Player (FULLBACK)
|Eligibility
|
Junior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
Class of 2020 RB needs: 2 | Class of 2020 RB commits: 0
