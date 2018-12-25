Positional recruit snapshot: 2020 offensive tackles
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the offensive tackles.
Quick Position Breakdown
Wisconsin some good depth built up at the tackle position, especially if senior-to-be David Edwards, who battled injuries in 2018, returns for his final season instead of entering the NFL Draft. Should that happen, the Badgers could move Jon Dietzen back to guard and have a spring two-deep of Cole Van Lanen and Tyler Beach/David Moorman on the left side, with Edwards and Logan Bruss opposite. Add four-star Logan Brown to the mix this summer, and this looks like a strong unit moving forward, especially with early commitments from Trey Wedig and Jack Nelson in the 2020 cycle.
|Player
|Eligibility
|Player
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
Class of 2020 OT needs: 2/3 | Class of 2020 OT commits: 2
