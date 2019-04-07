As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

Wisconsin will have to replace three of its four starting linebackers in 2019. On the inside, Chris Orr , who started against Miami in place of the injured Ryan Connelly, is likely penciled into one spot, with Jack Sanborn , Leo Chenal, Mike Maskalunas and converted safety Seth Currens competing for starter's reps next to him. On the outside, senior Zack Baun returns, with Christian Bell, Tyler Johnson and Noah Burks all candidates to start opposite. Griffin Grady moved over from inside linebacker this spring and it will be interesting to see what the redshirt junior adds to the position.

The ceiling is high for in-state commit Cole Dakovich, who focused on basketball for his first two years of high school before he decided to lace his cleats up again this past fall. The result: 105 total tackles, two sacks and two interceptions for the state champion Crusaders.

"They (UW) said they really liked how I progressed from the start of the season and they think I have a really good upside," Dakovich told BadgerBlitz.com.

The most intriguing question moving forward, though, is where Dakovich ends up. Right now, it's safe to pencil him in as an outside linebacker, but he could also grow into a defensive end or play tight end at the next level. Dakovich's junior tape gives us a glimpse of a potential H-back with a huge catching radius and strong hands.

"I talked briefly with the TE coach (Mickey Turner) on the visit, but my position is still mostly up in the air right now," Dakovich told BadgerBlitz.com.

During his senior season, Dakovich will likely play in the 240-pound range, but where will his body development take him after a year or two in the Badgers' strength program?

"I don't really know where he'll end up at Wisconsin because I'm not involved with that too much," Catholic Memorial defensive coordinator Mike Kinateder told BadgerBlitz.com. "But I'm sure wherever he ends up he'll embrace the role there and work hard to be the best player that he can be."