Positional recruit snapshot: 2020 linebackers

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the linebackers.

Quick Position Breakdown

Kaden Johnson
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

Wisconsin will have to replace three of its four starting linebackers in 2019. On the inside, Chris Orr, who started against Miami in place of the injured Ryan Connelly, is likely penciled into one spot, with Jack Sanborn, Griffin Grady and Mike Maskalunas competing for starter's reps next to him. On the outside, senior Zack Baun returns, with Christian Bell and Tyler Johnson going head-to-head opposite. Noah Burks should provide depth as the No. 4 outside backer, though don't count him out as a potential first-team option. It will be interesting to see if the two early enrollees from the 2019 class - Leo Chenal and Spencer Lytle - can climb the depth chart this off-season.

Wisconsin Linebackers on Projected 2019 Roster
Player (Inside) Eligibility  Player (Outisde) Eligibility 

Chris Orr

Redshirt senior

Zack Baun

Redshirt senior

Griffin Grady

Redshirt junior

Tyler Johnson

Redshirt senior

*Mike Maskalunas

Redshirt junior

*Paul Jackson

Redshirt senior

*Ethan Cesarz

Redshirt sophomore

Christian Bell

Redshirt junior

Jack Sanborn

Sophomore

*Hegeman Tiedt

Redshirt junior

*Jacob Heyroth

Redshirt freshman

Noah Burks

Redshirt junior

Leo Chenal

Freshman

Izayah Green-May

Redshirt sophomore

Maema Njongmeta

Freshman

Mason Platter

Redshirt freshman

*Jackson Kollath

Freshman

Jaylan Franklin

Redshirt freshman

*Marty Strey

Redshirt freshman

Spencer Lytle

Freshman

Skyler Meyers

Freshman

*Tatum Grass

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

Class of 2020 LB needs: 3 | Class of 2020 LB commits: 0

