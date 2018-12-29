Positional recruit snapshot: 2020 linebackers
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the linebackers.
Quick Position Breakdown
Wisconsin will have to replace three of its four starting linebackers in 2019. On the inside, Chris Orr, who started against Miami in place of the injured Ryan Connelly, is likely penciled into one spot, with Jack Sanborn, Griffin Grady and Mike Maskalunas competing for starter's reps next to him. On the outside, senior Zack Baun returns, with Christian Bell and Tyler Johnson going head-to-head opposite. Noah Burks should provide depth as the No. 4 outside backer, though don't count him out as a potential first-team option. It will be interesting to see if the two early enrollees from the 2019 class - Leo Chenal and Spencer Lytle - can climb the depth chart this off-season.
|Player (Inside)
|Eligibility
|Player (Outisde)
|Eligibility
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt junior
|
*Paul Jackson
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt junior
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
Class of 2020 LB needs: 3 | Class of 2020 LB commits: 0
