Positional recruit snapshot: 2020 interior linemen
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the interior linemen.
Quick Position Breakdown
Wisconsin is set to lose its starting offensive guards - seniors Michael Deiter and Beau Benzschawel - to graduation after the Pinstripe Bowl. Center Tyler Biadasz, though just a redshirt sophomore, may also have an opportunity to leave early for the NFL depending on the draft feedback he receives. Moving forward, the group will welcome back Kayden Lyles, who played defensive end this fall. He will join Jason Erdmann, Josh Seltzner and possibly Jon Dietzen, who worked at tackle this fall, as options in the two-deep at guard for position coach Joe Rudolph. UW signed Joe Tippmann in the 2019 class and already has a commitment from Dylan Barrett in the following cycle.
|Player
|Eligibility
|Stars
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
Class of 2020 OG/C needs: 2/3 | Class of 2020 OG/C commits: 1
