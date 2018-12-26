Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-26 10:12:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Positional recruit snapshot: 2020 interior linemen

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the interior linemen.

QB | RB | WR | TE | OT |

Quick Position Breakdown

Fqaivzg8hfvmhtam2x46
Dylan Barrett
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Wisconsin is set to lose its starting offensive guards - seniors Michael Deiter and Beau Benzschawel - to graduation after the Pinstripe Bowl. Center Tyler Biadasz, though just a redshirt sophomore, may also have an opportunity to leave early for the NFL depending on the draft feedback he receives. Moving forward, the group will welcome back Kayden Lyles, who played defensive end this fall. He will join Jason Erdmann, Josh Seltzner and possibly Jon Dietzen, who worked at tackle this fall, as options in the two-deep at guard for position coach Joe Rudolph. UW signed Joe Tippmann in the 2019 class and already has a commitment from Dylan Barrett in the following cycle.

Wisconsin OG/Cs on Projected 2019 Roster
Player  Eligibility  Stars

**Jon Dietzen

Redshirt senior

Jason Erdmann

Redshirt senior

Tyler Biadasz

Redshirt junior

Kayden Lyles

Redshirt sophomore

Josh Seltzner

Redshirt sophomore

Alex Fenton

Redshirt sophomore

*Blake Smithback

Redshirt sophomore

Michael Furtney

Redshirt freshman

Joe Tippmann

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on / **Could also play tackle

Class of 2020 OG/C needs: 2/3 | Class of 2020 OG/C commits: 1

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}