Positional recruit snapshot: 2020 defensive tackles
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the defensive tackles.
Quick Position Breakdown
At nose guard, senior Olive Sagapolu, a multi-year starter, leaves a huge hole for position coach Inoke Breckterfield to fill. Sophomore Bryson Williams, who played in all 13 contests in 2018, is next up, but the Badgers will likely need help from a freshmen class that includes Keeanu Benton, Rodas Johnson and Gio Paez. Walk-on Gunnar Roberge should provide some depth in his final season.
|Player
|Eligibility
|High school star ranking
|
Sophomore
|
Redshirt senior
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
Class of 2020 DT needs: 1/2 | Class of 2020 DT commits: 0
