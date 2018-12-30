Ticker
Positional recruit snapshot: 2020 cornerbacks

Jon McNamara
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we continue with a look at the cornerbacks.

Quick Position Breakdown

Hunter Sellers
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

This spring, everyone is expected to return from possibly the youngest position group on the roster. Caesar Williams and Faion Hicks started for Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl, but competition for every rung on the depth chart should be wide open, with Rashad Wildgoose, Madison Cone, Deron Harrell, Donte Burton and Alex Smith all in the mix. Another big influx of talent - 2019 signees Semar Melvin, Dean Engram and James Williams - will arrive this summer, meaning the Badgers can be more selective in 2020.

Wisconsin Cornerbacks on Projected 2019 Roster
Player Eligibility  High school star ranking

Caesar Williams

Redshirt junior

Madison Cone

Junior

Faion Hicks

Redshirt sophomore

*Cristian Volpentesta

Redshirt junior

Deron Harrell

Redshirt sophomore

Rachad Wildgoose

Sophomore

Alex Smith

Redshirt freshman

Donte Burton

Redshirt freshman

*Kobe Knack

Redshirt sophomore

Semar Melvin

Freshman

Dean Engram

Freshman

James Williams

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

Class of 2020 CB needs: 1 | Class of 2020 CB commits: 0

