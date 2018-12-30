Positional recruit snapshot: 2020 cornerbacks
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2020 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we continue with a look at the cornerbacks.
Quick Position Breakdown
This spring, everyone is expected to return from possibly the youngest position group on the roster. Caesar Williams and Faion Hicks started for Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl, but competition for every rung on the depth chart should be wide open, with Rashad Wildgoose, Madison Cone, Deron Harrell, Donte Burton and Alex Smith all in the mix. Another big influx of talent - 2019 signees Semar Melvin, Dean Engram and James Williams - will arrive this summer, meaning the Badgers can be more selective in 2020.
|Player
|Eligibility
|High school star ranking
|
Redshirt junior
|
Junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt junior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
*Kobe Knack
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
|
Freshman
Class of 2020 CB needs: 1 | Class of 2020 CB commits: 0
