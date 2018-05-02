Ticker
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.

As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.

Today, we conclude our series with a look at the safeties.

Quick Position Breakdown

Sz8qloxlyj7oxkaitmo3
Ty DeArman

Senior strong safety D'Cota Dixon is Wisconsin's lone returning starter from 2017's defensive backfield. This spring, Patrick Johnson, Eric Burrell, Evan Bondoc and Scott Nelson were all in competition to start opposite him, with Nelson, a redshirt freshman, likely carrying a slight edge into fall camp. The Badgers signed just one safety in the 2018 class - three-star Reggie Pearson, who enrolled early. But the staff also received a big-time boost when they added John Torchio, who had multiple scholarships, as walk-on in the 2018 class, as well as Houston transfer Collin Wilder, who is looking to earn a scholarship at UW. Adding those two will likely allow Wisconsin to take just one or two safeties in the 2019 class.

Wisconsin Safeties on Projected 2018 Fall Roster
Player Eligibility  High school star ranking

D'Cota Dixon

Redshirt senior

Patrick Johnson

Redshirt sophomore

Eric Burrell

Redshirt sophomore

Evan Bondoc

Redshirt senior

Seth Currens

Redshirt sophomore

Scott Nelson

Redshirt freshman

*Jake Benzing

Redshirt freshman

*Tyler Mais

Redshirt freshman

*Ryan O'Connell

Redshirt freshman

Reggie Pearson

Freshman

*Brad Laufenberg

Redshirt freshman

*Collin Wilder

Sophomore

John Torchio

Freshman
*Indicates a preferred walk-on

Class of 2019 safety needs: 1/2 | Class of 2019 safety commits: 0

