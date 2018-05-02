Positional recruit snapshot: 2019 safeties
Over the next two weeks, BadgerBlitz.com will be bringing you snapshots for each recruited position, covering the targets who are legitimate prospects on Wisconsin's board in the 2019 class. We will discuss the candidates who are most interested in the Badgers, as well as those who are considered long shots to commit to UW.
As always, this is just a snapshot in time and things remain fluid. Additional offered targets will appear over the next few months and some recruits will inevitably choose other colleges.
Today, we conclude our series with a look at the safeties.
Quick Position Breakdown
Senior strong safety D'Cota Dixon is Wisconsin's lone returning starter from 2017's defensive backfield. This spring, Patrick Johnson, Eric Burrell, Evan Bondoc and Scott Nelson were all in competition to start opposite him, with Nelson, a redshirt freshman, likely carrying a slight edge into fall camp. The Badgers signed just one safety in the 2018 class - three-star Reggie Pearson, who enrolled early. But the staff also received a big-time boost when they added John Torchio, who had multiple scholarships, as walk-on in the 2018 class, as well as Houston transfer Collin Wilder, who is looking to earn a scholarship at UW. Adding those two will likely allow Wisconsin to take just one or two safeties in the 2019 class.
|Player
|Eligibility
|High school star ranking
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Evan Bondoc
|
Redshirt senior
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Redshirt freshman
|
*Jake Benzing
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Redshirt freshman
|
*Ryan O'Connell
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Freshman
|
*Brad Laufenberg
|
Redshirt freshman
|
*Collin Wilder
|
Sophomore
|
Freshman
Class of 2019 safety needs: 1/2 | Class of 2019 safety commits: 0
