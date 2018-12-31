Ticker
PODCAST: Wrapping up Wisconsin's 2018 football season

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

On this week's episode John Veldhuis and Jon McNamara break down Wisconsin's win over Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl and talk about where the team goes from here as they look for more consistency in 2019. They also talk about the UW men's basketball team's upcoming switch to Big Ten play, and break down where they thing the Badgers will finish in the conference standings.


