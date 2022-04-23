PODCAST: Wisconsin Spring Football Q&A Part 4

 Wisconsin Football: Spring Q&A on Badgers' tight ends, safeties, cornerbacks
The BadgerBlitz.com podcast returns once again with another Q&A as Wisconsin's spring football schedule wraps up. I asked for questions on Twitter, and you all delivered! So much so, that I'll answer five in this episode and the other four in a couple of days.

The topics discussed include the following:

*Which tight ends play meaningful snaps this season and their roles

*Tight end Jaylan Franklin and if he will become a pass-catching threat

*If Wisconsin's new transfer corners -- Jay Shaw, Cedrick Dort Jr. and Justin Clark -- will be asked to play at safety

*Which safety steps up into a role if Hunter Wohler or John Torchio are hurt

*Who from the cornerback room has emerged

Wisconsin cornerback Cedrick Dort Jr.
Wisconsin cornerback Cedrick Dort Jr. (Jake Kocorowski)

