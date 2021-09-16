PODCAST: Wisconsin basketball receives a new commit; football observations

Be sure to follow the BadgerBlitz Podcast on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , Spotify and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

We return with another (albeit very quick) episode of the BadgerBlitz.com podcast with positive recruiting news for Greg Gard and his men's basketball program, and we give some observations about the football team through two games.

Admittedly, a quick but succinct bye week podcast before we ramp back up for the final 10 weeks of the season.

*First, BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara breaks down UW's latest men's basketball commit, 2022 shooting guard Connor Essegian -- how the relationship began, what he could bring to Wisconsin and just where this leaves the next recruiting cycle for head coach Greg Gard and his staff.

*Jon also discusses three new football offers for the 2023 class, and provides thoughts about Wisconsin's 2022 class and potential targets before the early signing period in December.

*Plus, Jake and Jon both discuss a couple things we learned about Wisconsin as a team in a small sample that is two games, and two questions we have moving forward for the rest of the season.