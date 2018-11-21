PODCAST: What to do with Jack Coan?
On this week's episode Jon McNamara and John Veldhuis break down Wisconsin's triple overtime win over Purdue last weekend, and discuss whether the Badgers have a decision to make about Jack Coan's redshirt before wrapping up Wisconsin's first three games of the basketball season.
