Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-21 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: What to do with Jack Coan?

R1amw3axbjbbstzmx3hn
John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

On this week's episode Jon McNamara and John Veldhuis break down Wisconsin's triple overtime win over Purdue last weekend, and discuss whether the Badgers have a decision to make about Jack Coan's redshirt before wrapping up Wisconsin's first three games of the basketball season.

___________________________________________________

John Veldhuis covers Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network. Follow him on Twitter at @JohnVeldhuis.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}