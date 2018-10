It's a football-only version of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast this week, as John Veldhuis and Jon McNamara break down Wisconsin's upcoming road trip to Northwestern - and the late-breaking news that quarterback Alex Hornibrook might be unable to play against the Wildcats. The guys break down what they expect to see this weekend if the Badgers need to take the redshirt off of Jack Coan and play him in place of their usual starter.